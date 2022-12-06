One-time bonus undecided: If approved, city workers to gain $1,000

Lima City Council met Monday evening to discuss the one-time discretionary bonuses. Precious Grundy/The Lima News

LIMA — On Monday evening, Lima City Council gathered along with Mayor Sharetta Smith and community members.

The council discussed the one-time discretionary bonus for city workers. The ordinance was first introduced to City Council at the meeting on Nov. 7. The Council of the Whole met on Nov. 28 to further discuss the ordinance.

“Council of Whole met to discuss the one-time discretionary bonus,” said Council President John Nixon. “After clarification and conversations among council members, Councilor Ehora moved the ordinance be moved from the table and placed on the agenda.”

The ordinance was placed on second reading at Monday evening’s meeting. If later approved, qualifying employees will receive $1,000. The hope is to give to those who continued working during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Qualifying employees have to currently be employed by the City of Lima and have worked during the time period from March 9, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

“The ‘One Time Discretionary Bonus’ will provide a one-time discretionary payment in the amount of $1,000 to eligible employees who performed essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said Mayor Sharetta Smith in the communications letter. “The administration at that time determined all city employees were essential employees due to the nature of the services provided by and through city workers.”

