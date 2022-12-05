ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
WFAE

REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025

More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or IDs has been pushed back once again. The Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies were expected to only accept the nationally approved IDs starting May 3, 2023. But on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended until May 7, 2025.
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: New Deadline to Get Your Real ID Driver's License in California

You've probably been hearing a lot about Real ID lately. The murmurs started a few years ago, when the initial deadline was looming, and crowds rushed to the DMV to wait in line for hours — scrambling to get the new kind of driver's license that will soon be required to board a commercial airline flight. But the roots of Real ID go back much earlier than that.
The Herald News

Arizona senator leaves Democratic Party, declares to be independent

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she’s left the Democratic Party and will be unaffiliated with either major political party. Arizonans woke up to the news from an overnight Twitter post that began with her hailing how great it is to wake up in the state. It was a companion piece to an exclusive op-ed penned for the Arizona Republic newspaper. She vowed the change...
Thrillist

The Deadline for Real ID Requirements Has Thankfully Been Pushed

As I watch the federal government realize that it will not be able to keep its May 2023 deadline for Americans switching over to the Real ID, I can't help but be reminded of high school, where my first experience with collective bargaining occurred. My classmates and I were tasked with writing 10-page papers and given less than a week to submit them. None of us turned in completed papers, and the teacher bitterly and reluctantly gave us an extension. While it wasn't exactly a win for the people, we felt triumphant.
BoardingArea

REAL ID Full Enforcement Date Extended Yet Again

The REAL ID Act never got its act together, as the date of full enforcement has been extended at least six times since the 9/11 Commission — which was established after the historic events which occurred on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 — gave its recommendation for the standardization of official documents which are issued by state governments.
BoardingArea

Why Can’t Every TSA Officer Be Like This One???

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) doesn’t have the best of reputations when it comes to their workers. I mean, I’ve heard people refer to TSA officers as, “rude,” “mean,” “uncaring,” “too loud,” “bossy” and a whole bunch more. And I get it – TSA officers are in a stressful but important job where they have to balance safety and security with, let’s face it, a bunch of people who can sometimes be crabby and/or have difficulty following directions. The TSA itself also appears to be having lots of internal problems that could make for crabby workers.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

TSA Announced Another Big Change Coming Up

