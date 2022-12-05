Read full article on original website
REAL ID deadline delayed another two years
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.
In 6 Months, You'll Need a Different Kind of ID to Get on a Plane. Here's what a REAL Illinois ID is and How to Get One
After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REAL ID-compliant ID cards will be required to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal buildings, such as prisons or military facilities, in just less than six months for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older. Residents will...
When Do You Need a Real ID to Fly? Deadline, Rules Explained
The Department of Homeland Security has postponed the new requirements for domestic flights yet again, giving Americans more time to update their IDs.
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at Airports
You Now Have Over 800 Days To Get Your REAL ID As The Deadline Gets Pushed Back -- Again
If the deadline for the REAL ID has you stressed, take a deep breath because it’s been pushed back — again. The United States federal government has delayed this security requirement for identification cards and driver’s licenses. States will now have more time to issue REAL IDs to their residents.
Real ID Deadline Extension Leads to Jokes About Flying Cars, Mars Mission
The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that the deadline for REAL ID enforcement is now May 7, 2025.
REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025
More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or IDs has been pushed back once again. The Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies were expected to only accept the nationally approved IDs starting May 3, 2023. But on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended until May 7, 2025.
Department of Homeland Security delays REAL ID deadline to 2025
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security has delayed the deadline for air travelers to have a REAL ID another two years, the agency announced Monday. The program, which was to begin in May 2023, will now not go into effect until May 7, 2025. This is the third...
Deadline for REAL ID extended, giving US air travelers a reprieve
The US federal government has yet again delayed nationwide security requirements for driver's licenses and other identification cards, giving states more time to issue REAL IDs to residents.
What to Know: New Deadline to Get Your Real ID Driver's License in California
You've probably been hearing a lot about Real ID lately. The murmurs started a few years ago, when the initial deadline was looming, and crowds rushed to the DMV to wait in line for hours — scrambling to get the new kind of driver's license that will soon be required to board a commercial airline flight. But the roots of Real ID go back much earlier than that.
Deadline for REAL IDs, required for domestic U.S. travel, is less than 6 months away
Americans looking to travel by air domestically or enter federal government facilities without showing a U.S. passport will need to obtain a REAL ID, an updated driver’s license that complies with new federal standards, by May 3, 2023. Obtaining a REAL ID isn't mandatory for every U.S. citizen, and...
The Deadline for Real ID Requirements Has Thankfully Been Pushed
As I watch the federal government realize that it will not be able to keep its May 2023 deadline for Americans switching over to the Real ID, I can't help but be reminded of high school, where my first experience with collective bargaining occurred. My classmates and I were tasked with writing 10-page papers and given less than a week to submit them. None of us turned in completed papers, and the teacher bitterly and reluctantly gave us an extension. While it wasn't exactly a win for the people, we felt triumphant.
REAL ID Full Enforcement Date Extended Yet Again
The REAL ID Act never got its act together, as the date of full enforcement has been extended at least six times since the 9/11 Commission — which was established after the historic events which occurred on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 — gave its recommendation for the standardization of official documents which are issued by state governments.
