ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long

The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison

WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
WINFIELD, KS
kfdi.com

Haysville woman charged in death of Wichita man

A Haysville woman has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a Wichita man who was reported missing in November. Bond for 19-year-old Tehya Turner was set at $1 million. She has been charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft in addition to the murder count. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case again on December 19th.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy