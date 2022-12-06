A Haysville woman has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a Wichita man who was reported missing in November. Bond for 19-year-old Tehya Turner was set at $1 million. She has been charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft in addition to the murder count. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case again on December 19th.

HAYSVILLE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO