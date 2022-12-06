Read full article on original website
Wichita’s Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Alley starred as Rebecca Howe on the popular NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” from 1987 to 1993.
Of pumpkins and peeps: A few thoughts on Kirstie Alley and what she meant to Wichita
The star of “Cheers” and “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan” never lost her connection to her hometown | Opinion
KWCH.com
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
Kansas baby born with rare form of dwarfism defies odds, inspires thousands
A two-year-old girl from Hutchinson, Kansas, is inspiring people across the globe with her story. Nora Ramey was born with a genetic disorder called rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata.
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long
The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
KAKE TV
Kirstie Alley death highlights importance of colon cancer screenings
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kirstie Alley's death is now casting a spotlight on colon cancer, which is one of the most deadly but also one of the most preventable cancers in the U.S. Ascension Via Christi Cancer is part of a trial that could be a game changer in colon...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Teen charged in Wichita homicide
A teenager has been charged in Wichita’s latest homicide. Tehya Turner, 19, appeared in court on Wednesday.
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
Owner traps intruder in Wichita winery. But there was a lot of damage before police arrived
“As a small business, we run on very lean margins ... We just appreciate the community support at this time,” the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars said.
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
Police identify woman, 63, who died in collision in Park City on Tuesday morning
The woman was from Valley Center.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison
WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
kfdi.com
Haysville woman charged in death of Wichita man
A Haysville woman has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a Wichita man who was reported missing in November. Bond for 19-year-old Tehya Turner was set at $1 million. She has been charged with burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft in addition to the murder count. Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case again on December 19th.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
Woman held on $1M bond after man's body found in rural Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman accused in the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County made her first court appearance Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19 of Haysville, is charged with 1st degree murder, burglary, and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
