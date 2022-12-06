Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Guest Opinion | Iowa City: The City of Hope
Iowa City is home to the Iowa Hawkeyes’, creators of vibrant art, and a prestigious healthcare system that sets itself apart from other cities. The city boundaries hold business owners, community leaders, students, university faculty, health care workers, artists, nonprofits, and everyone in between. It is a diverse community...
UIHC treats victims of Marengo soybean facility explosion
This is a developing story, check back for updates. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ medical team is still prepared for emergency response after taking in multiple patients on Thursday from an explosion and ongoing fire at a soybean facility in Marengo, Iowa. The fire started at Heartland...
Iowa track and field opens indoor season at Jimmy Grant Invitational
The Iowa track and field team kicked off its 2022-2023 indoor season Saturday at the Jimmy Grant Invitational. Held at the Iowa Recreation Building, the Hawkeyes hosted full squads from Northern Iowa and Western Illinois and a group of sprinters from Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes took home first place in 16 of the day’s 27 events.
Iowa swimming and diving continues to build in loss to Iowa State
The Iowa women’s swimming and diving team fell to Iowa State, 156-144, in the latest edition of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the University of Iowa campus. In the loss, Iowa had six athletes on the team who claimed top 10...
Kate Martin injured, Lisa Bluder breaks wins record in Iowa women’s basketball’s victory over Minnesota
No. 16 Iowa took down Minnesota, 87-64, at home on Saturday for Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder’s conference-leading 234th Big Ten win. The previous record was held by former Iowa head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who coached college basketball from 1971-2022. Stringer earned her Big Ten wins during her tenure with Iowa and Rutgers. She coached the Hawkeyes from 1983-95 and the Scarlet Knights from 1995-2022. The Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014.
Iowa men’s wrestling picks up road victory at Chattanooga
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated Chattanooga, 27-12, Saturday night at McKenzie Arena in Tennessee. The Hawkeyes won six of the 10 matches on the night and all four of Iowa’s losses were decided by two points or less. Five of the Hawkeyes’ wins came with bonus points.
Photos: No. 16 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Minnesota
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a women’s basketball game, 87-64, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday with 8,946 fans attending the 8 p.m. game. Iowa guard Kate Martin walked off the court early in the third quarter with an injury after colliding with Minnesota forward Alanna Micheaux before coming back with crutches to courtside in the same quarter. Initial X-rays indicate deep bone bruising, but she will receive a second round on Sunday or Monday.
Iowa men’s basketball forward Filip Rebraca steps up in win over Iowa State
With Iowa men’s basketball’s top scorer Kris Murray sidelined with a lower body injury sustained in Tuesday night’s loss to No. 15 Duke at Madison Square Garden, Serbian import Filip Rebraca stepped up in a big win for the Hawkeyes over in-state rival Iowa State on Thursday.
Photos: Iowa basketball vs. No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 75-56, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery recorded his 500th head coaching win. Iowa Center Filip Rebraca shot 9-11 and recorded 22 attempts. Rebraca also recorded 11 rebounds and four assists. Iowa started the game with a 15-0 run and outscored Iowa State 40-20 in the first half.
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
