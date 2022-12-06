Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Des Moines Small Business Awarded $10K Grant Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyDes Moines, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle media restarts fearmongering over COVID, flu and fake ‘tridemic’
The media isn’t ready to return to normal life like the rest of us. They’re still breathlessly reporting public health stories to earn fear-clicks. According to Seattle media outlets, we’re in for a rough winter. We’re told COVID hospitalizations are surging, flu deaths are doubling, and we could even be facing a tridemic. Quick: don those masks again!
9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022
Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
MyNorthwest.com
Gay rights activists gather in support of ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Gay rights activists turned out in support of a Renton bar and its “Drag Queen Story Time” event for kids. The Brewmaster’s Taproom was the victim of what appeared to be a hate crime. Someone fired into the business. So, the owner decided...
Chronicle
Could Washington Follow NYC and Force People into Mental Health Treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients' rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
Renton PD: ‘Potential hate crime’ after taproom vandalized ahead of drag event
The owners of a Renton bar say they plan to continue their monthly ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ this weekend after a man shot into the bar’s window recently. Marley Rall owns The Brewmaster’s Taproom. It now has a shattered window from a shot from a pellet or BB gun.
Puyallup couple accused of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
A couple from Puyallup are accused of storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 28, the man and woman are each accused of:. Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Beloved Seattle restaurant suffers 18th break-in by thieves the Democrats enable
Thieves robbed the beloved Italian restaurant Serafina in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. It’s the restaurant’s 18th break-in since the pandemic’s start and the introduction of light-on-crime laws and policies. The pair broke into the restaurant and ransacked its wine locker Dec. 1. According to video surveillance exclusively...
Local health officers and health care leaders recommend wearing masks indoors
Public Health – Seattle & King Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin this week joined several other local health officers and health care leaders in recommending masking in indoor public spaces and other prevention measures given the high level of respiratory viruses circulating and stress on hospitals. “Communities across our...
Hundreds of Seattle businesses file for relief funds to pay for storefronts damaged by thieves
More than 400 Seattle businesses have filed to receive assistance to repair damages to their storefronts as business owners continue to speak out about rising crime.
Several agencies teaming up for ‘Night of 1000 Stars’ DUI emphasis patrols
Several law enforcement agencies across western Washington are teaming up Friday night for the 2022 “Night of 1000 Stars” DUI patrols. Police departments, sheriff’s departments, and the Washington State Patrol will be ramping up DUI patrols from Friday evening into early Saturday. The Night of 1000 Stars...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
seattlemedium.com
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lake Stevens’ Alison Mariella Désir on ‘Running While Black’
Running helped Alison Mariella Désir emerge from a period of depression. While scrolling Facebook from the couch one day, she came across a friend who was training for a marathon. What struck her was that he was Black. Pigeonholed into track and field in high school, she didn’t realize that Black people ran marathons until that moment.
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
Residents in Maple Valley claim they haven’t gotten mail in days
Maple Valley, WA. - Some residents say they haven’t been able to get their mail for days now. Some are telling KIRO 7 it’s been since the end of November when they received their last package. Many are worried about not getting checks, even medications, in the mail because of this issue.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on South Dearborn Street, Highway 99. The person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Further details pertaining to the accident including the identity of the deceased have not...
Seattle councilmember Lisa Herbold won’t run for reelection in 2023
Seattle city councilmember Lisa Herbold announced Friday that she will not run for reelection in 2023. Herbold made the announcement in a post to her blog. “I will not be running for reelection in 2023. Above my love of public service to the constituents of District 1, I don’t want the Council to lose a progressive voice on the Council,” Herbold said, in part. “The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive.”
