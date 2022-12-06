ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon, CO

Falcon, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Falcon.

The Fountain-Fort Carson High School basketball team will have a game with Falcon High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.

Fountain-Fort Carson High School
Falcon High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Vista Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Falcon High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.

Vista Ridge High School
Falcon High School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

