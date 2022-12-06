Falcon, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Falcon.
The Fountain-Fort Carson High School basketball team will have a game with Falcon High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.
Fountain-Fort Carson High School
Falcon High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Vista Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Falcon High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.
Vista Ridge High School
Falcon High School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
Comments / 0