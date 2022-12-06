A Georgetown University student who said she experienced a hate crime on campus held a sit-in with classmates on Saturday. Lahanna Giles was among a group of friends sitting outside of Healey Family Student Center in April when she said a white student began yelling racial slurs from a window of one of the residence halls. She initially filed a complaint with campus police, but later said she felt like the incident was not being taken seriously enough by the university.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO