On Sunday, December 4th, at approximately 01:15am Cleveland Police Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a physical assault with weapons at 223 Bryant St. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a press release, upon arrival, officers conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck that was attempting to leave the apartment complex, whose description had been provided by witnesses. The driver of the pickup truck was detained, and Officers located a male victim who had sustained significant injuries to his body in the bed area of the truck.

CLEVELAND, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO