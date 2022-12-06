ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, AL

Fayette, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fayette.

The Brilliant High School basketball team will have a game with Hubbertville School on December 06, 2022, 16:15:00.

Brilliant High School
Hubbertville School
December 06, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Brilliant High School basketball team will have a game with Hubbertville School on December 06, 2022, 17:30:00.

Brilliant High School
Hubbertville School
December 06, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

