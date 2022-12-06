Fayette, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fayette.
The Brilliant High School basketball team will have a game with Hubbertville School on December 06, 2022, 16:15:00.
Brilliant High School
Hubbertville School
December 06, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Brilliant High School basketball team will have a game with Hubbertville School on December 06, 2022, 17:30:00.
Brilliant High School
Hubbertville School
December 06, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
