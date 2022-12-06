Tyler crash knocks over light pole, blocking traffic on Front Street

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler Police Department said westbound traffic on Front Street at Glenwood Boulevard is blocked after a vehicle crashed and knocked over a light pole on Monday.

Tyler’s Signal Department is responding to the scene, according to Tyler PD.

They added that the condition of the driver is undetermined at this time.



