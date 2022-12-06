ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Vail Resorts sells 2.3 million pre-purchased passes for 2022-23 season

Vail Resorts on Thursday said the company expects to have 2.3 million people using its Epic, Epic Local and Epic Day passes this year. That’s a 6% increase over last year in the company’s pre-purchased pass sales and sales dollars for the upcoming ski season in North America, where the company operates 37 ski areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy