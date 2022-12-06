Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71

Read full article on original website
Related
Gisele Bundchen Stuns In Black Swimsuit As She Treats Son Benjamin, 13, To Waterpark
Gisele proved why she was once the highest paid supermodel in the world as she rocked a sexy black swimsuit during a trip to the waterpark with her kids.
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
Michael Keaton, 71, Holds Hands With GF Marni Turner On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos
Michael Keaton, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Marni Turner stepped out for a romantic dinner date in the Los Angeles, CA area on on Friday. The actor and his significant other showed off their close bond by holding hands while outside the Italian restaurant, Toscana, where they enjoyed their food. He wore a gray jacket over a black top with a white t-shirt underneath, tan pants, and tan shoes while she wore a gray sweater, loose gray pants, and white sneakers.
Comments / 0