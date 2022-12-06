ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

The Spun

Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight

Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed

Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Mike White hospitalized after taking beating in Jets’ loss vs. Bills

New York Jets quarterback Mike White showcased his toughness in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. White took a multitude of hard hits from Bills defenders, injuring his ribs in the game, but withstood the pain to stay on the field with his teammates. After the game, via Ian Rapoport, Robert Saleh […] The post Mike White hospitalized after taking beating in Jets’ loss vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup

The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The Associated Press

Seven score in double figures as K-State rips Incarnate Word

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 18 points to lead seven in double figures and Kansas State routed Incarnate Word 98-50 on Sunday. Johnson made 7 of 9 field goals, including 3 of 5 3-pointers and added five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Desi Sills scored 14 points, David N’Guessan had 12 and Cam Carter, Dorian Finister and Markquis Nowell all scored 10 points. Nowell, who is the only active Division I player with at least 1,000 points, 500 assists and 200 steals in his career, had eight assists.
MANHATTAN, KS
thecomeback.com

Jason Witten may have surprising new job

Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy found a lot of success with former NFL player Trent Dilfer as their head coach, so much so that he’s now off to become UAB’s new head coach. Now, the prep school is thinking about replacing him with another former NFL star, Jason Witten.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

BJ Ojulari Announces 2023 NFL Draft Decision

LSU football junior defensive end BJ Ojulari announced his intent to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he said in a Sunday afternoon tweet. “To my coaches, staff members, trainers, nutritionist and all who have dedicated countless hours and instilled greatness into me since the first day I stepped on campus. Thank you for believing […] The post BJ Ojulari Announces 2023 NFL Draft Decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens

Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
