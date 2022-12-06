MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 18 points to lead seven in double figures and Kansas State routed Incarnate Word 98-50 on Sunday. Johnson made 7 of 9 field goals, including 3 of 5 3-pointers and added five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Desi Sills scored 14 points, David N’Guessan had 12 and Cam Carter, Dorian Finister and Markquis Nowell all scored 10 points. Nowell, who is the only active Division I player with at least 1,000 points, 500 assists and 200 steals in his career, had eight assists.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO