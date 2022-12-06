Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Why the claim that Deion Sanders donated half his salary to JSU is a prime lie
There’s lots of talk — and feelings — about Deion Sanders’ decision to jettison Jackson State University and take the head football coaching job at the University of Colorado. At the center of all that talk is the question of who benefited more. In one camp,...
Look: Magic Johnson's Late Message For Deion Sanders Goes Viral
Former multi-sport star and ex-head coach of the Jackson State Tigers Deion Sanders received an outpouring of support when he got the head coaching job at Colorado. Among those lavishing Sanders with praise was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. The former Laker great and president of ...
Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
Alabama football: 3 players Crimson Tide must target in transfer portal
Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football. The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its...
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight
Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized with health issue
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday after experiencing what the school termed “a personal health issue at his
Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed
Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
Mike White hospitalized after taking beating in Jets’ loss vs. Bills
New York Jets quarterback Mike White showcased his toughness in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. White took a multitude of hard hits from Bills defenders, injuring his ribs in the game, but withstood the pain to stay on the field with his teammates. After the game, via Ian Rapoport, Robert Saleh […] The post Mike White hospitalized after taking beating in Jets’ loss vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup
The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seven score in double figures as K-State rips Incarnate Word
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 18 points to lead seven in double figures and Kansas State routed Incarnate Word 98-50 on Sunday. Johnson made 7 of 9 field goals, including 3 of 5 3-pointers and added five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Desi Sills scored 14 points, David N’Guessan had 12 and Cam Carter, Dorian Finister and Markquis Nowell all scored 10 points. Nowell, who is the only active Division I player with at least 1,000 points, 500 assists and 200 steals in his career, had eight assists.
Legendary College Basketball Coach Stepping Down Amid Health Concerns
Legendary basketball coach Larry Brown is stepping down from his position within the Memphis Tigers program due to a health concern. The health issue is not considered serious, per a release from Memphis. Brown, an NCAA and NBA champion, joined Penny Hardaway's staff as a special advisor in July 2021....
