Antioch, CA

Suspect arrested in brutal assault that cost Antioch fast-food worker an eye

 5 days ago

ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday arrested a suspect in an attack on an East Bay fast-food worker last month that left her blind in one eye.

20-year-old Hayward resident Isaac White Carter of  is now behind bars on suspicion of assaulting Bianca Palomera at an Antioch Habit Burger Grill in mid-November.

Antioch assault victim Bianca Palomera. CBS

Police investigators said the attack happened after Palomera had just started her evening shift and saw Carter harassing a boy with special needs in the restaurant.

"The victim, the employee, was assaulted after protecting another customer with an intellectual disability," said Antioch Police PIO Ashley Crandell. "She was punched in the face multiple times and during that attack. She ended up losing her right eye as a result of it."

Police arrested Carter in Hayward Monday morning. He faces felony charges of mayhem and assault causing great bodily injury.

