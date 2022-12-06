Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Pleasanton splits with South Loup
PLEASANTON, Neb. — Girls:. The undefeated Pleasanton Bulldogs won big on Saturday over South Loup 47-29. Senior Regan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Natalie Rasmussen and Tyra Sekutera chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively. Boys:. South Loup improved to 3-1 beating the Bulldogs on the...
NebraskaTV
WINTER WEATHER: Icy conditions a concern Thursday
A mix of freezing rain and snow are causing icy conditions for travelers Thursday. Nebraska 511 said I-80 eastbound between Sutherland and Hershey has reopened after a crash. The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned to be extremely cautious on the roads as several routes are being closed due to the conditions.
NebraskaTV
Kearney community rallies to replace nursing home's stolen bird feeders and houses
KEARNEY, NEB. — You've heard of porch pirates, now bird snack snatchers? That’s what happened to one central Nebraska nursing home just a week ago. Mount Carmel Home in Kearney was rattled by a holiday thief. “A week ago on Friday morning, one of our residents had opened...
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Comments / 0