Hardin County, KY

wdrb.com

Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

10-year old Bardstown boy saves grandmother who caught fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A story of bravery and quick thinking. When Bardstown firefighters were called out for a fire on Saturday, they were surprised what they found once they got there. A 10-year-old boy flagged them down and directed them where they needed to go. Alistair Leger was staying...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

One person dead, multiple rescues from fire at Louisville apartment building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died Thursday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood. Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said three adults and three children were taken to the hospital. There is no word on how badly each was injured. Neighbors tell WDRB that at least one of the children was a toddler.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Time capsule buried in 1949 in Grayson Co. War Memorial Hospital to be opened on Tuesday

A time capsule discovered during the demolition of Grayson County War Memorial Hospital will be opened during a ceremony on Tuesday. In late October, workers discovered the time capsule buried inside a cornerstone marker on the southwest side of the old hospital, according to Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson. The capsule was placed in the stone marker on August 13, 1949.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults

A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hit by car and killed on Bardstown Road Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning. LMPD's 6th Division officers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man in critical condition after serious crash on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash Tuesday evening. LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cane Run Road near Logistics Drive. Ruoff said a man was driving on Cane Run Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police asking for public's help to find missing 29-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. According to a news release Monday, Mario Douglas was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members said he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
LOUISVILLE, KY

