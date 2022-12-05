Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe. Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May. Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday. The teenager...
wdrb.com
Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
wdrb.com
Crime Against Children's Unit investigating allegation against Lassiter Middle School staff member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crime Against Children's Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation made against a staff member at Lassiter Middle School. Jefferson County Public Schools provided a letter sent home to families on Wednesday. Interim Principal Amy Crady said in the letter, following protocol, the staff member has...
Wave 3
10-year old Bardstown boy saves grandmother who caught fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A story of bravery and quick thinking. When Bardstown firefighters were called out for a fire on Saturday, they were surprised what they found once they got there. A 10-year-old boy flagged them down and directed them where they needed to go. Alistair Leger was staying...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Hodgenville teen who died after allegedly being shot by 15-year-old in LaRue County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3. Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into...
wdrb.com
Victim shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood identified as 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a teen who was shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that victim has been identified as 16-year-old Draven J. Daniel. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting...
Wave 3
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
wdrb.com
One person dead, multiple rescues from fire at Louisville apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died Thursday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood. Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said three adults and three children were taken to the hospital. There is no word on how badly each was injured. Neighbors tell WDRB that at least one of the children was a toddler.
Wave 3
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the woman shot and killed in a suspected Saturday morning murder-suicide still has questions about why the killings took place. Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.
k105.com
Time capsule buried in 1949 in Grayson Co. War Memorial Hospital to be opened on Tuesday
A time capsule discovered during the demolition of Grayson County War Memorial Hospital will be opened during a ceremony on Tuesday. In late October, workers discovered the time capsule buried inside a cornerstone marker on the southwest side of the old hospital, according to Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson. The capsule was placed in the stone marker on August 13, 1949.
k105.com
Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults
A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
wdrb.com
Woman hit by car and killed on Bardstown Road Wednesday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning. LMPD's 6th Division officers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition after serious crash on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash Tuesday evening. LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cane Run Road near Logistics Drive. Ruoff said a man was driving on Cane Run Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in Russell neighborhood relieved knowing twin brothers arrested for his murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man killed in the Russell neighborhood back in October said Monday they are relieved to know the twin brothers police believe are behind his murder are off the streets. Aina Greer said the final words she had with her brother are something...
wdrb.com
Louisville police asking for public's help to find missing 29-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. According to a news release Monday, Mario Douglas was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members said he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
Wave 3
Director of Clarksville nonprofit arrested for alleged marijuana-growing operation
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The CEO of Clarksville nonprofit organization has been accused of running a home-grown marijuana operation. Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
WLKY.com
Kentucky National Guardsman paralyzed in wreck gets help from Radcliff restaurant
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The owners of a Little Caesars Pizza in Radcliff are making a big contribution, and they're asking for the community's support to help a family in need. “He's always there to help other people, and I think it's our time to help him,” said Penny Michalak.
Comments / 0