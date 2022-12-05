Read full article on original website
gcimagazine.com
Florae Beauty Enters the Growing Personalized Textured Hair Space
While the personalized hair space has expanded amid strong category performance, platforms tooled toward textured hair are on the rise. Most recently, Florae Beauty debuted its personalized, clean, plant-powered and scientist-crafted formulas for textured hair. Founder Natalie King, Ph.D. wanted to create a brand that "combined the scientific rigor of...
Kao's Unlics Launch Stakes a Claim in the Growing Gen Z Men’s Skin Care Market
Japan-based Kao Corporation has launched Unlics, a cosmetics brand for Gen Z men that goes beyond personal grooming. Unlics enters the men’s skin care category as more men seek sophisticated, targeted products other than shaving products and beard care. According to a report from Future Market Insights, the men’s...
Demand for Naturals to Drive Color Category at a CAGR of 5% by 2031
Future Market Insights (FMI) released a study on color cosmetics projecting the category to expand at a CAGR of 5% by 2031. The natural and organic segment is expected to account for nearly 49.9% of market share over the next five years. Sales of color cosmetics have exploded due to...
CastlePierce to Boost Efficiency and Capacity with Folding Carton UV Press
CastlePierce Corporation, a packaging provider, will install a Komor Lithrone GX40 Advance 8 Color UV offset printing press to boost its print and converting capabilities for medium and large quantities of paperboard packaging. The new press, which will be production ready in January 2023, features:. Eight color stations and aqueous...
