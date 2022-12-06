Read full article on original website
Cindy Butler
5d ago
I am so relieved that he was found & is on his way back to his owner. All of our animals are rescues. 3 being cats. Our oldest is 14 years old!!!
cbs17
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that truck, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.
cbs17
Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
cbs17
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape, deputies investigating, Sampson County sheriff says
SPIVEYS CORNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff said deputies are investigating after someone found two puppies taped inside of a box. Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said someone was walking by Halls Store on High Horse Road in Spiveys Corner when they saw a box and stopped to investigate and called 911.
cbs17
Man dies in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man died after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night. At about 9:10 p.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Cude St. for a report of shots being fired. Police found Markus McKnight, 35, who was shot. McKnight...
cbs17
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
Aspen Jeter found safe, father Antar Jeter charged in death of her mother
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that 5-year-old, Aspen Jeter, was been found safe. She was found at around 1:00 p.m. Friday in Virginia. Sheriff Ravenell called it a Christmas miracle. "Today, I've got my Christmas present early," he said. This case has drawn...
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
cbs17
Dog rescued in Raleigh house fire in which 5 people, 2 dogs were displaced, fire officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people and two dogs were displaced from their home after a house fire in Raleigh Friday night, according to the Raleigh Fire Department. At about 9:20 p.m., crews said they were called to 102 South Fisher Street in response to a fire. One of...
cbs17
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy of a Wake County deputy who was killed over the summer indicates the deputy was shot four times, with three of those shots hitting him in the head. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
cbs17
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by “many suspects” in the early hours of Friday, the town’s police department confirmed to CBS 17. According to Lillington Police Captain Goodman* a gray jeep Cherokee pulled into the John...
cbs17
Missing Harnett County K-9 found in SC after long search
KINGS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, S.C. (WJZY) — A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park. “That’s the happiest man in York County right there,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on Thursday....
cbs17
1 wanted after Fayetteville felon’s bust during 130 mph chase and crash, NC deputies say
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said. The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C....
Caught on cam: Thieves drive over $600,000 in stolen cars right off a dealership lot in NC
LILLINGTON, N.C. — Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington early Friday morning. One-by-one, these expensive high-end cars were driven off a dealership lot by thieves. The elaborate plot was captured on security cameras, showing multiple individuals breaking into vehicles around...
cbs17
‘Team Chris’ shops, raises $30,000+ in Wake County for underprivileged kids
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A team that serves to honor the memory of a 19-year-old named Chris Groom has partnered up with Northern Wake Fire Department to provide gifts and joy to underprivileged children. While coming home from work in 2003, Groom got into an accident that claimed his...
cbs17
2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say
FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Students seeking change after gun fired at Fuquay-Varina Middle School
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Willow Spring man who was charged with giving a gun to a minor has bonded out of Jail. Thursday the Wake County Sheriff’s Department charged Seth Lanterman-Schneider with selling or giving a weapon to a minor following Thursday’s shooting at Fuquay-Varina Middle School.
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
North Carolina man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
