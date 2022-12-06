FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

