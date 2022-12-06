This is the 2nd tree in the last 5 years that just fell into the street, or across the street into a neighbor’s yard, on this block alone. And it’s the 3rd tree in the last about 15 to 20 years. That tree 15 to 20 years ago fell because the roots had pushed up the sidewalk and the city came out and incompetently cut those roots so they could re-cement the sidewalk, making the tree unstable. It soon after fell across the street.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO