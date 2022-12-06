ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in possible gang-related shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, authorities said. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported Saturday. Officers...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Carson shooting leaves one dead

CARSON, Calif. – A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a...
CARSON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park. Christian Cerda was 26 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where Cerda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver hits woman, three children in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One woman and three children under the age of 8 were struck by a vehicle and injured Friday in North Hollywood, one critically. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. outside 10900 Oxnard Street, near Vineland Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA area shooting leaves man injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd. Paramedics rushed the 40-year-old man to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on southland freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. Thursday to the southbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Road rage suspected in man’s death, suspect in custody

MAYWOOD, Calif. – A man who authorities believe was a victim of road rage was killed in Maywood and the suspect is in custody Saturday, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s East Los Angeles Station responded at 8:18 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard, north of Slauson Avenue regarding a traffic collision where they found the victim suffering from injuries to the upper torso, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
MAYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four-Alarm fire damages Long Beach strip mall undergoing renovations

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A four-alarm fire in Long Beach Sunday damaged a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department. “The majority and bulk of...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Pedro traffic accident leaves five injured

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hawthorne man sentenced to prison in LAX drug case

LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration officer was sentenced Friday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport in exchange for $8,000. Michael Williams, 39, of Hawthorne, pleaded guilty in June to one federal count of attempting...
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gas prices continue to drop around LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Diego neurosurgeon sentenced to prison for accepting $3.3M in bribes

LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of San Diego,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Orange County controller to plead guilty to embezzlement charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former controller for two Anaheim-based companies accused of embezzling more than $3 million is expected to plead guilty Monday in federal court. Rosalba Meza, 48, of Coto de Caza, is accused of transferring nearly $3.1 million from Trilogy Plumbing Inc. and Matrix Management LLC to her accounts from May 2017 through the end of 2019, according to federal prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood’s infrastructure continues to crumble

This is the 2nd tree in the last 5 years that just fell into the street, or across the street into a neighbor’s yard, on this block alone. And it’s the 3rd tree in the last about 15 to 20 years. That tree 15 to 20 years ago fell because the roots had pushed up the sidewalk and the city came out and incompetently cut those roots so they could re-cement the sidewalk, making the tree unstable. It soon after fell across the street.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

USC names new chief of Department of Public Safety

LOS ANGELES – The chief of the Dallas College Police Department was named Friday as the new leader of the USC Department of Public Safety. Lauretta Hill has spent the past six years as chief of the Dallas College Police Department, combining seven separate agencies into one department to provide public safety services to one of Texas’ largest community colleges, with nearly 75,000 undergraduate students, according to USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA

