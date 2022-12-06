Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
Fort Walton Beach Police host 2022 Winter Wonderland
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Festive holiday displays filled Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach Friday night for the annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. The family-friendly event is an Emerald Coast Toys for Tots fundraiser. “Any monetary donations or toys that we get goes straight to them […]
Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast
(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
Holiday-themed haunted houses coming to Okaloosa County this month
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Who says the spooky season ends with Halloween? The Wentz brothers, a group of four talented scarers, are hosting a Holiday Haunts attraction at the Santa Rosa Mall this Dec. Event Details: The Holiday Haunts will feature two different haunted houses, Reject’s Revenge and Nutcracker Nightmare. Read more about the […]
Okaloosa County makes front cover of Florida’s annual calendar
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of Counties released its annual calendar on Dec. 2. A photo from Okaloosa County made the front cover for the second year in a row. The photo on the 2023 calendar is from Destin, Fla. Taken on Father’s Day in 2022. Photo caption: A large piece of driftwood […]
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks. The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June. “The city of Panama City Beach and the new […]
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing, endangered adult
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a purple alert Wednesday night for 44-year-old Joshua Lee Coleman. The Crestview man is considered missing and endangered. OCSO said Coleman was last seen on Dec. 3 when he left his house on Alpine Rd. He has red hair and is 6 feet tall with […]
NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor hosts Annual wrestling tournament
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor, Ryan Blackwell is hosting the annual Ryan Blackwell invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 10 at the University of West Florida. Just days after the anniversary of the attack, the 4th annual invitational will host over 200 youth wrestlers, almost 20 high school teams and a women’s […]
VIDEO: U-Haul driver leads police on 50-mile chase in Florida
A man from Tennessee was arrested in Florida after a 50-mile pursuit ended in a crashed U-Haul and a chase through the woods.
3 Pensacola men arrested for trafficking cocaine after leading FHP on chase
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Pensacola men have been charged with trafficking more than 100 grams of cocaine after leading the Florida Highway Patrol on a chase on Friday. Quantez Quashawn Jackson, 26, Jonathan James Harris, 32, and Freddie Dayshen Fountain, 33, were all charged with Reckless driving, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Operating […]
Okaloosa School Superintendent recognized by state association
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of District School Superintendents recognized Okaloosa County’s Marcus Chambers in their recent spotlight. Received Nov. 11, 2022, FADSS highlighted Chambers for his dedication to education in the state and a number of OCSD programs. “To me, there’s nothing more important than investing in our children. The future depends […]
Florida man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
Pensacola Police warn of car burglaries at apartment complexes
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning residents after a string of car burglaries happened at multiple apartment complexes. Officials tweeted Saturday afternoon that they received several reports of car burglaries at apartment complexes on the north side of town. All of the reports had come in within 24 hours […]
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
Water damage found during renovation of Orange Beach building
Medical Arts Building renovation price to go up by nearly $90,000. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – During the renovation of the Orange Beach Medical Arts Building, additional water damage was found in the walls after construction began. At the Dec. 13 council meeting, the council will discuss...
Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
