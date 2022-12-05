Read full article on original website
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis are all considered ‘day-to-day’
The Lakers walk into Toronto on Wednesday a supremely shorthanded side with their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sidelined along with fellow starter Patrick Beverley. Davis is still dealing with the lingering effects of flu-like symptoms that forced him out of the game against Cleveland on Tuesday while LeBron is out with left ankle soreness and PatBev with right knee soreness.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Kyle Kuzma on getting traded to Wizards from Lakers: ‘As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more’
In the 2021 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook. While the returns on that trade have been the subject of much debate since then, there is no question when it comes to whether or not forward Kyle Kuzma benefited from the deal.
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features Trae Young
Didn’t anyone ever tell you not to spread rumors? Apparently, that message didn’t get to those involved in the NBA. They can really hurt people. If you hear something about someone, verify it before it ever leaves your mouth. That’s just basic human decency. On the other...
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Anthony Davis Left Tuesday's Lakers Game - Here's Why
Anthony Davis left the court during the first quarter of Tuesday night's primetime matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers superstar has been ruled out for the remainder of the game as he deals with flu-like symptoms, per Los Angeles insider Dave McMenamin. The Lakers have won each of their...
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Devean George clears up the rumors on Shaquille O’Neal allegedly taking a ‘s–t’ in his shoes
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devean George disputed the rumor that Shaquille O’Neal took a s— in his shoes during their time with the Lakers. The rumor, which was brought up by Tyronn Lue on a podcast appearance, appears to be false. Lue had said that O’Neal was angry that George didn’t bring donuts to a meeting, leading to him using the forward’s shoe as a toilet.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
Michael Jordan once claimed he would have beaten LeBron James in his prime in a one-on-one game.
NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes
Los Angeles Lakers forward debuted his affordable new Nike basketball shoe during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers
1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Golden State Warriors veteran has three Lakers in his top-five list
Nia Long Reportedly Makes Decision On Ime Udoka Relationship
Nia Long and Ime Udoka are now longer together after a 13-year relationship. The couple have called it quits due to Udoka's well-documented affair with a Boston Celtics employee, per TMZ. Long called the public scandal "devastating" and it appears Udoka's infidelity was too much to overcome. Despite their public...
A smaller PatBev+Nunn+1 pick deal
Its been reported that LA is leaning towards a smaller scale trade with Pat Bev and Nunn, so I thought of this trade:. 1) Lakers get wing depth and additional playmaking on the perimeter, while getting back a protected pick that can be used later. 2) Jazz turn Clarkson and...
