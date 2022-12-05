Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District MatterThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law OfficeThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in KentuckyKristen WaltersBardstown, KY
Related
quicksie983.com
Holiday Blood Drive
The City of Elizabethtown is hosting a Holiday Blood Drive. The drive is being held Wednesday, December 21st from noon to 5 pm at the Pritchard Community Center in Elizabethtown. This is a particularly important time of year to donate, as blood collections tend to decrease and patient needs remain consistent. To register visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Pritchard.
wkyufm.org
Largest economic development project in Kentucky history is in full swing
The most historic economic investment in Kentucky to date is taking shape off Interstate 65. On Monday, state and local leaders celebrated construction progress in Glendale where a pair of manufacturing plants will produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Although construction has already begun on what was once 1,500...
'Hometown of the electric battery': Officials break ground on EV battery plants, training center in Kentucky
GLENDALE, Ky. — Both electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities have gone vertical in Hardin County. And after just a couple months of building, the structure is already starting to take shape. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, construction at the 2.3-square-mile BlueOval SK Battery Park is on schedule,...
spectrumnews1.com
Customers rally to help local pizza spot pay overdue electric bill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a beloved Louisville pizza place is praising her customers for helping her stay in business amid soaring energy costs. The signs at Angilo’s say “Open 7 Days a Week,” but owner Crystal Lay thought her days were numbered. Last July, her monthly bills went up over 30% from an average of $1,800 a month to $2,500 or more.
wdrb.com
Newly reopened Oldham County BBQ restaurant closes again after fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night. The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m. They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire...
lanereport.com
Baptist Health names new CFO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rick Carrico is returning to his hometown to take the position of chief financial officer for Baptist Health, Kentucky’s largest health system. He will be replacing Steve Oglesby, who will be retiring after nearly 30 years of service. Oglesby opted for early retirement to spend more time with his family and perform more volunteer work.
Wave 3
PNC investigating potential fraud issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our bank accounts are usually drained from all the presents we buy this time of year, but for one local man, he said a crook stole some of his money. The man told us that someone stole his bank information to drain more than $1,300 from his bank account. He said on the phone he believes there was a skimmer on an ATM he used.
wkdzradio.com
Gas Prices Continue To Plummet In West Kentucky
Gas prices continue to plummet in west central Kentucky, and are now an average 13 cents lower this week than last — down to $3.01 per gallon. That’s according to the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, released to the public Tuesday. During this exact time last year,...
wdrb.com
Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
WLKY.com
Kentucky National Guardsman paralyzed in wreck gets help from Radcliff restaurant
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The owners of a Little Caesars Pizza in Radcliff are making a big contribution, and they're asking for the community's support to help a family in need. “He's always there to help other people, and I think it's our time to help him,” said Penny Michalak.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
WHAS 11
See the Difference at Z Salon & Spa
Z Salon and Spa has been serving the Louisville community for over 30 years. Their team of stylists and staff receive top notch training, benefits, competitive pay and more. It's the Z Culture that sets them apart and make them best in the business. To learn more about the Z...
wdrb.com
Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
Wave 3
Developer suspects arson after fire destroys building in Glenmary neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A barn built in the 1800s burned to the ground Tuesday night in the Glenmary neighborhood near Fern Creek. The owner, developer Chris Thieneman, had planned to turn the building into a wedding venue. He now suspects arson. “We talked to the neighbors. There was no...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
quicksie983.com
Local Sports Update 12/8/22
Local sports update with Cody Kelly. Sponsored by Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:39 — 1.5MB)
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
Comments / 0