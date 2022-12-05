ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

quicksie983.com

Holiday Blood Drive

The City of Elizabethtown is hosting a Holiday Blood Drive. The drive is being held Wednesday, December 21st from noon to 5 pm at the Pritchard Community Center in Elizabethtown. This is a particularly important time of year to donate, as blood collections tend to decrease and patient needs remain consistent. To register visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Pritchard.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wkyufm.org

Largest economic development project in Kentucky history is in full swing

The most historic economic investment in Kentucky to date is taking shape off Interstate 65. On Monday, state and local leaders celebrated construction progress in Glendale where a pair of manufacturing plants will produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Although construction has already begun on what was once 1,500...
GLENDALE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Customers rally to help local pizza spot pay overdue electric bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a beloved Louisville pizza place is praising her customers for helping her stay in business amid soaring energy costs. The signs at Angilo’s say “Open 7 Days a Week,” but owner Crystal Lay thought her days were numbered. Last July, her monthly bills went up over 30% from an average of $1,800 a month to $2,500 or more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Baptist Health names new CFO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rick Carrico is returning to his hometown to take the position of chief financial officer for Baptist Health, Kentucky’s largest health system. He will be replacing Steve Oglesby, who will be retiring after nearly 30 years of service. Oglesby opted for early retirement to spend more time with his family and perform more volunteer work.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

PNC investigating potential fraud issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our bank accounts are usually drained from all the presents we buy this time of year, but for one local man, he said a crook stole some of his money. The man told us that someone stole his bank information to drain more than $1,300 from his bank account. He said on the phone he believes there was a skimmer on an ATM he used.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Gas Prices Continue To Plummet In West Kentucky

Gas prices continue to plummet in west central Kentucky, and are now an average 13 cents lower this week than last — down to $3.01 per gallon. That’s according to the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, released to the public Tuesday. During this exact time last year,...
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

See the Difference at Z Salon & Spa

Z Salon and Spa has been serving the Louisville community for over 30 years. Their team of stylists and staff receive top notch training, benefits, competitive pay and more. It's the Z Culture that sets them apart and make them best in the business. To learn more about the Z...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Local Sports Update 12/8/22

Local sports update with Cody Kelly. Sponsored by Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:39 — 1.5MB)
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY

