Kirstie Alley's heartbreaking last appearance unearthed before her death at age 71
Kirstie Alley's last appearance has been unearthed, after she died from cancer at the age of 71. The actress was famed for her role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers in the 1980s and 1990s. Three months before her death, Kirstie posted what would be her last appearance...
Late Kirstie Alley and Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Shared 2 Kids: Meet Her Family
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family says
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a statement from her family.
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of Cheers Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer
The actress' death was confirmed by her children on Monday evening: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother" Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,"...
Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 following battle with cancer
Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," has died after battling cancer. She was 71."We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children True and Lillie Parker said on Alley's Twitter.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Actress Kristie Alley dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her […]
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
John Travolta, Rhea Perlman, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley is being mourned by Hollywood and her co-stars such as Rhea Perlman and John Travolta, who called Alley “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.” “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” Alley’s “Look Who’s Talking” co-star wrote on his Instagram. He also shared a video to his Instagram Stories of the two dancing together in a ballroom dance number. Perlman, who starred alongside Alley for years on the classic sitcom “Cheers,” said in a statement to IndieWire via a rep that Alley was “a unique and wonderful person and friend.” “Her joy of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ star, dead at 71
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning star of the classic sitcom “Cheers” and the comedy “Veronica’s Closet,” has died. She was 71. Her passing was announced Monday evening on her official Twitter account by her children. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and...
2022 Celebrity Deaths
Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after battling cancer. She was 71. Actor John Aniston attends the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Anniston died on Nov. 11th, 2022. He was 89. Comedian Gallagher performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on May 23, 2014 in Pasadena, California. He died Nov. 11th, 2022 at the age of 76. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage) Aaron Carter, a former...
A Look Back at Kirstie Alley’s Transformation From ‘Cheers’ to Her Tragic Death: Photos
Then and now. Kirstie Alley had a long career as an actress and comedian before her tragic death from colon cancer at age 71. The Cheers star’s children, William “True” Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson, announced their mother’s death on December 5, 2022. One day later, Kirstie’s rep confirmed she had been “recently” diagnosed with colon cancer.
John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
