TAMPA - Zac Kinkade brings his artwork to Tampa for unique Christmas show. Making a limited appearance at the Michael Murphy Gallery for the new art exhibition, 'Christmas with Kinkade,' Zac brings his art and knowledge to collectors and fans alike. The nephew of Thomas Kinkade, Zac brings his own interpretation of Kinkade-style art as he continues the partnership with Disney and now Marvel, DC and Star Wars characters as well.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO