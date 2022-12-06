Read full article on original website
Chris Culton resigns as Parrish High football coach
PARRISH (SNN-TV) - Parrish Community High School head football coach Chris Culton has stepped down after four seasons. The only head football coach in the Bulls' brief history submitted his resignation on Monday morning to school principal Craig Littles. Before his time at Parrish, Culton spent 14 years as an...
Henry Lawrence elected to Black College Football Hall of Fame
PALMETTO (SNN-TV) - The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 14th Class yesterday, which includes a Suncoast legend. Henry "Killer" Lawrence joins a class of eight inductees who were selected from a list of 25 Finalists. Lawrence when to the all-black Lincoln Memorial High School in Palmetto, before attending Florida A&M from 1971 to 1973.
Brian Wheatley named Florida Coach of the Year
VENICE (SNN-TV) - On Wednesday, State Champion Venice Volleyball Coach and FHSAA Hall of Famer, Brian Wheatley, was named Coach of the Year in Florida by the Florida Dairy Farmers. This is the 1st time he has ever received this award, and upon receiving it, Wheatley is now a finalist...
2023 Climate Conference kicks off February 9
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Tickets are now available for the 2023 Climate Conference in Sarasota. After selling out last year, the local Climate Adaptation Center is hosting another conference February 9 in the Selby Auditorium at USF's Sarasota-Manatee Campus. The conference will focus on topics relevant to living in Florida:...
'Christmas with Kinkade' art exhibit comes to Tampa
TAMPA - Zac Kinkade brings his artwork to Tampa for unique Christmas show. Making a limited appearance at the Michael Murphy Gallery for the new art exhibition, 'Christmas with Kinkade,' Zac brings his art and knowledge to collectors and fans alike. The nephew of Thomas Kinkade, Zac brings his own interpretation of Kinkade-style art as he continues the partnership with Disney and now Marvel, DC and Star Wars characters as well.
A death in Miami Dade County may be connected to one on the Suncoast
A death in Miami Dade County may be connected to one on the Suncoast earlier this week. SNN reported Tuesday that a man took his life in front of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on I-75. Now two days later, new details are emerging from what the man may have...
Kelly's Roast Beef opens in old Sarasota Sweet Tomatoes location
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A popular New England seaside restaurants opens in Sarasota, and will also be opening three more Suncoast locations. Kelly's Roast Beef opened a location at 5407 University Boulevard at University Town Center, the former home of Sweet Tomatoes. The restaurant is known for its lobster rolls, fried clams, and roast beef sandwiches. It also serves burgers, crispy fries, and of course New England-style clam chowder.
'Lights in Bloom' begins today at Selby Garden
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - The 19th annual 'Lights in Bloom' begins today. Selby Botanical Gardens ranked among the nation's 10 best botanical garden holiday light displays last year by USA Today. According to the Herald-Tribune, more than 2 million lights have been hung around the gardens on the 15-acre campus....
Drink for a cause at 'Miracle at the Tap'
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Dive into a Winter Wonderland at Tamiami Tap, now temporarily known as ‘Miracle at the Tap. ‘Miracle’ is a nationwide concept that made its way to the Suncoast. Dozens of states across the country participate, and this is the only one in our area. It’s...
Venice veteran gifted a new car
Christmas came early for one Venice veteran. Gettel Toyota of Lakewood gifted the Suncoast hero a new car. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, former Marine Kirk Wildasin was helping his neighbors clean up debris in the road. “I had to get a new chain for my chainsaw and on...
"RADD" Holiday Bash in the Rosemary District December 15
DOWNTOWN SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A "RADD" Holiday Bash takes place this Thursday at Rosemary Park in downtown Sarasota. There will be food, drinks, a performance by the Sarasota Music Conservatory, and a group bike ride through the Rosemary District and downtown. The City of Sarasota is providing free use of its VEO bikeshare program if you don't have a bike, but quantities are limited.
What's Happening on the Suncoast: 12/09 - 12/11
(WSNN) - Prepare your calendars because December is jam-packed with a bunch of holiday events. The 36th annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade returns to Marina Jack's this Saturday night. It starts at Longboat Key around 6 p.m. and then arrives at Marina Jack's viewing point at 7 p.m. The best spot to check out the parade is from Bayfront Park. For more information, click here.
Two Sarasota County residents sue over Lakewood Ranch plan
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Two residents in rural Sarasota County sue the county over the Lakewood Ranch plan. The developer is planning to build a community up to 5,000 on over 4,000 acres of undeveloped land in eastern Sarasota county. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will be east of Lorraine Road between Fruitville and the Sarasota-Manatee County line, according to the Herald-Tribune.
"Sandy Claws Beach Run" brings holiday spirit to Siesta Beach
SARASOTA- If you thought you might’ve seen Santa jogging down the beach this morning, you’re not crazy, you probably did. Siesta beach is kicking off the holiday season with the 46th annual Sandy Claws Beach Run. Participants got to dress up in holiday themed costumes and compete in a costume contest.
SCSO Sergeant, 3 Deputies recognized for heroic actions
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Dec. 9, 2022 - Sarasota County Sheriff's Office employees were recognized for their exemplary service to the community. Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman presented the awards during a ceremony Thursday. Sergeant Britton Turner and Deputy Karla Small received the Heroic Achievement Award for their actions on July...
Manatee County moves forward with six major road projects
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Manatee County Commission moves forward with six major road projects meant to improve traffic problems. The Herald-Tribune reports these projects involve widening 7th Street West, 59th Street West, 63rd Avenue East, Upper Manatee River Road, and Lorraine Road from two lanes to four. It also includes extending Lena Road from State Road 64 and 70.
Sarasota's 'Shop with a Cop' event gifting dozens of kids this weekend
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Some kids on the Suncoast are receiving a very special treat from some local heroes this weekend. The Sarasota Housing Authority, Sarasota Police Department, Target, and Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) are partnering to host the annual 'Shop with a Cop' event. It's happening Saturday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Target off 5350 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
Holiday Boat parade will collect gifts for kids in need
SARASOTA - The 36th annual holiday boat parade will return to the Suncoast this Saturday, and beyond spreading holiday cheer, the parade will give back to those in need. “It’s like Christmas all month here in December for children at the Haven because so many people will provide gifts for them," said VP of Adult Services at the Haven, Becky Forest.
