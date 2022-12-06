ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

China reports 28,062 new COVID cases for Dec 5 vs 30,014 a day earlier

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xxamx_0jYXYqBt00

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China reported 28,062 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 5, of which 5,046 were symptomatic and 23,016 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That is compared with 30,014 new cases a day earlier – 4,318 symptomatic and 25,696 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 27,847 new local cases, of which 4,988 were symptomatic and 22,859 were asymptomatic, down from 29,724 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

As of Dec. 5, mainland China had confirmed 345,529 cases with symptoms.

Overall cases have dropped as cities across the country ease restrictions and COVID testing requirements.

China's capital Beijing reported 1,163 symptomatic and 3,503 asymptomatic cases, compared with 1,021 symptomatic and 2,731 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 41 symptomatic and 536 asymptomatic cases, compared with 41 symptomatic and 524 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 1,109 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 2,262 asymptomatic cases, compared with 753 symptomatic and 3,663 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 460 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,708 asymptomatic cases, compared with 247 symptomatic and 4,575 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
science.org

Models predict massive wave of disease and death if China lifts ‘zero COVID’ policy

Surprised and stung by protests against draconian “zero-COVID” policies, Chinese authorities are gingerly moving to ease the burden of lockdowns, quarantines, and constant testing. But 3 years into the pandemic, China shows no sign of planning a major course change. Mathematical models suggest why: The country is still ill-prepared for living with SARS-CoV-2. Easing restrictions today would likely trigger a massive wave of infections, overwhelm health care facilities, and bring a high death toll.
Fortune

China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’

One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
CBS Miami

CDC says it's now tracking a new COVID variant known as XBB

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed Friday it is now tracking a new COVID-19 variant of concern around the U.S. known as XBB, which has grown to make up an estimated 3.1% of new infections nationwide. The strain's prevalence has grown furthest so far in the Northeast, according to the agency's weekly estimates. More than 5% of infections in the regions spanning New Jersey through Maine are linked to XBB, in this week's "Nowcast" from the CDC.XBB is behind a vast swath of infections across some South Asian countries and has made up an increasing share of reported virus...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WSB Radio

Covid cases spike in Georgia

Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

China Medical Expert Says COVID Has Mutated, Should Be Renamed - State Media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China should change its official name for COVID-19 to reflect the virus' mutation, and patients with light symptoms should be allowed to quarantine at home, a leading authority on traditional Chinese medicine was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Gu Xiaohong told the state-run Beijing Daily newspaper that...
Reuters

Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
The Independent

More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers

Seven more cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported in England last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).The total number of cases for the year so far now stands at 57, figures published on Tuesday show.It comes after there were reports of fresh cases of diphtheria being found at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.The UKHSA said seven cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported between November 28 and December 4. In the previous week – from November 21 to November 27 – the total was 50 after five cases were reported.Some 44 of...
Reuters

Reuters

660K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy