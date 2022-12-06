Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge School Board Reorganizes for 2023
Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Area School Board held their annual reorganization meeting on Wednesday night and Kelly Ramasco was elected board president. Elected to vice president was Amy Fitasko. Meeting dates for the upcoming year and committee chairmen were also announced.
Quaker Valley School Board reappoints president, vice president
Jonathan Kuzma and Marna Blackmer were unanimously reappointed as Quaker Valley School Board president and vice president, respectively, at the board’s reorganization meeting Dec. 6. Kuzma, a 2001 Quaker Valley grad, has been on the board since 2013. This will be his third term as president. The Leetsdale resident...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Police Chief, Captain, and Two Sergeants Receive Promotion Letters
(Photo courtesy of Mrs. Lane) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Due to the pandemic there was a delay in awarding Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane, Captain Don Lane, Sergeants Nico D’Arrgio, and Josh Gonzalez, with their promotion letters. Mayor Dwan B. Walker made the promotions official at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Family members were in attendance for the event.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa City Council hears Mayor’s report on Act 47 Exit
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B . Walker spoke about the city’s budget and the anticipated exit from Act 47 status at the end of 2023 at this week’s council meeting. The first reading of the ordinance in regard to the levying of taxes in 2023 was accepted. An ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco and any vaping products in recreation areas, parks and playgrounds was also read.
City celebrates demolition of former hospital
The City of Warren is celebrating now that the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is finally coming down.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
WLTX.com
McDonald's operator accused of child labor violations involving more than 100 teens
PITTSBURGH — A federal investigation found child labor violations involving scores of teenagers at more than a dozen McDonald's locations in and around Pittsburgh. McDonald's franchisee Santonastasso Enterprises broke U.S. labor laws in allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of legal hours at 13 restaurants, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.
27 First News
Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
Local food pantry closing its doors Thursday
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is the last day for the Oasis Food Ministry in Columbiana. The pantry is located at First Christian Church. Volunteers running Oasis said they notified church leaders they needed to step down back in August. When no replacements were found, they decided December 8 would be the last day.
Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s owner-operator fined nearly $60,000 for child labor law violations
A local owner-operator of 13 McDonald’s locations paid a civil penalty of more than $57,000 after federal regulators say they violated child labor laws involving 101 minors. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said Bridgeville-based Santonastasso Enterprises, owned by John and Kathleen Santonastasso, allowed 14-and-15-year-old employees to work outside permissible hours.
27 First News
Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. ...
beavercountyradio.com
“Christmas on Merchant” Brought The Holiday Spirit to Ambridge
(Photos by Beaver County Radio Staff Member Daniel Campbell) (Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Regional Chamber Of Commerce put a ton of planning into the 2022 Christmas on Merchant Street as communities return to more traditional celebrations after the pandemic. There were many activities planned for members of the community as well as the arrival of the big guy himself.
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery
UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stuffing Six-Pack of Toilet Paper Under Shirt, Running Out of Store
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of stuffing a six-pack of toilet paper under his shirt and running out of a local market. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Rodgers in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on December 6.
Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died in Chippewa Township Fire
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabuaer has identified the victim of a fire that occurred Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night in Chippewa Township. Gabauer said via release that 67-year-old Rebecca Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 100 Woodland Road in the township. When first responders arrived they found Crawford unresponsive in the home that suffered severe damage from the fire. Gabauer said the cause and manner of Crawford’s death is still under investigation.
