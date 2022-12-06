Read full article on original website
Family of American held in Iran urges Biden to do more to secure release
Washington — The wife and two daughters of Emad Shargi, an American who has been detained in Iran for more than four years, are urging the White House and President Biden to step up their efforts to secure his release and return him to the United States. In an...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington
Volcano erupts in Guatemala, forcing airport closure
One of the most active volcanoes in Central America has erupted again, spewing lava and ash and forcing authorities in Guatemala City on Sunday to briefly close the country's largest airport and a major highway. In addition, a road that connects southern and central Guatemala was closed as a precaution, said Carlos Aquino, a spokesman for the highway police.
Russians wanted to trade Whelan for an assassin last summer, U.S. official says
Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin’s domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
Incoming House Foreign Affairs chairman favors heavily arming Ukraine “100%”
Incoming House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas, enthusiastically supports continuing to aid Ukraine in its hard-fought war against Russia. “I think going with the amount of investment we’ve had is very small relative to destroying the Russian military,” he told CBS News in an interview Friday. “And that’s what we’ve done without one American soldier being attacked, killed or in country. To me, that’s a pretty good investment.”
China’s strict zero-COVID policy replaced by chaos, confusion and risk
Beijing — China may be pivoting away from its strict zero-COVID measures, but you’d never know it in Beijing. Everyone in the capital is confused. The city of more than 21 million people doesn’t have a coherent plan, government computer systems are overwhelmed and COVID help-line staff reached on the phone aren’t sure how this brave new world will function.
Detained Marine’s sister on prisoner swap: “I don’t look for apologies, I look for action”
The sister of U.S. Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan, who remains in Russian custody following Brittney Griner’s release, said she still has hope the U.S. government will come through and secure her brother’s freedom. “I don’t look for apologies, I look for action, and I am willing to...
Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on Dec. 11, 2022
On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Click here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: I’m Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation: President Biden reaches a deal with Vladimir Putin to free an American....
Greek MEP held as Qatar graft probe expands
A European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, was charged with corruption and remanded in custody on Sunday after Belgian investigators found "bags of cash" in her home. - 'Bags of cash' - The second search of an MEP's house is understood to have involved a Belgian member, since the president of the parliament, Roberta Metsola, was invited to witness the raid.
