Where Do Zach Harting & Nick Albiero Rank as an All-Time 200 Fly Duo?
After going 1-2 in the 200 fly at the US Open, Nick Albiero and Zach Harting were asked where they ranked as a 200 fly duo All-Time. What do you think? Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography.
Rex Maurer Drops 4:12.33 500 FR, Tied With Phelps As #2 U.S. 17-18 Swimmer Of All-Time
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) On Thursday at the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior championships, 18-year-old Rex Maurer took over a second off his best time of 4:13.90 in the 500 free to swim a 4:12.33. His swim now ties him with Michael Phelps as the second-fastest American ever in the 17-18 age group, with Phelps having gone 4:12.33 in March 2004—five months before Maurer was born. The only swimmer faster than Maurer at his age was Texas’s Luke Hobson, who broke the 17-18 NAG three times in the 2021-22 NCAA season and set a best time of 4:08.42 that stands at the current record.
Zach Harting Extending US Open Taper for Surprise SC World Champs Roster Spot
Harting discusses the difference between a taper meet with a lot of events versus just one and reveals "the Box" you get sent when you make it onto Team USA. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam sat down with 2020 Olympian Zach Harting, who was a last-minute addition to...
See 8 Swim Camps In 2023 You Might Love
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.... Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
Winter Juniors – West: Day 2 Prelims Scratches/Preview
After breaking the 15-16 NAG last night in the 200 free, Maximus Williamson returns this morning in the 200 IM and 50 free. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM...
Summer McIntosh Breaks Winter Juniors East Meet Record In 500 Free Debut – 4:34.15
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Finals at 5:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals – 6:00 PM ET) It’s safe to say that there hasn’t been much of an adjustment period for Summer McIntosh in short course yards. After anchoring Sarasota’s 800 free relay...
17-Year-Old Bella Sims Goes Fastest 200 Yard Free By Any Age Since 2019 – 1:40.78
Bella Sims from the Sandpipers of Nevada blasted a 1:40.78 lead-off leg, marking the fastest time in the event since 2019. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET...
Cate Campbell Details Menstrual-Related Health Scare That Nearly Ended Her Career
“It’s so important to talk about female health and talk about the things that we have to go through and how that impacts us," says Aussie Cate Campbell. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Multi-Olympic gold medalist Cate Campbell recently opened up about a health scare concerning her menstrual...
Max McHugh Perfecting Details Now in Preparation for NCAAs
SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”
Bella Sims on Historic Swims at Winter Jrs: “This is my jam. I love taper”
Bella Sims pulled a sensational double tonight, swimming 4:28.64 in the 500 free and 1:52.73 in the 200 IM within minutes of each other. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST. December 7-10, 2022. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas.
Sergio Lopez Swim Camps: 2022 Winter Breaststroke Camp – Sign Up Today
This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day. We also will have a limited number of video analysis spots available to be filmed at the end of camp.
Summer McIntosh’s 1:40 Anchor Gives Sarasota 800FR Win, Meet Record at Winter Jrs East
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Prelims @9:00AM ET, Finals at 5:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) East Meet Record: 7:05.85 – Nashville Aquatic Club (Raab, G. Walsh, Nelson, A. Walsh), 2017. Pool Record: 6:50.99 – California (Runge, Cheng, Pelton, Franklin), 2015. 13-14 NAG Record:...
US Open, Minnesota Invite, Winter Jrs, AND SC World Champs | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
We dissect the US Open and Minnesota Invite as well as preview the upcoming Winter Jr Champs East/West and Short Course World Championships Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we dissect the US Open and Minnesota Invite as well as preview the upcoming Winter...
Lenny Krayzelburg Wins NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
After his swimming career ended, four-time Olympic champion Lenny Krayzelburg started a chain of swim schools, launched a foundation, and became a founding GM of the ISL. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Former USC swimmer Lenny Krayzelburg has been given an NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. He is one...
2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Combined East/West Results – Day 2
East: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. West: Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Day 2 featured finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free and timed finals of the 400 medley relay. Both the East and the West meets saw championship records fall by the wayside, and Thomas Heilman added a national age group record for 15-16 boys in the 200 IM at East.
Sandpipers Swim 800 Free Relay Time That Would Have Been Second At 2022 NCAAs (6:52.66)
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Decades ago, it was commonplace for the top training groups in the United States to not be centered around collegiate programs, but rather around club teams made up of mostly high-school-aged swimmers, especially females. The Sandpipers of Nevada are recapturing a bit of that swimming nostalgia, flexing their teenage training group on Wednesday with a time in the 800 free relay that would have placed 2nd at the 2022 NCAA Championships.
Two-Time Olympic Medalist Federico Burdisso Will No Longer Compete For Northwestern
Burdisso is no longer a member of Northwestern's swim team and is shifting his focus to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Federico Burdisso‘s athletic career at Northwestern University has come to an end. Burdisso, a two-time Olympic medalist and 2022 world champion...
