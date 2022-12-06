LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones of an Oldham County teen killed in a hit and run on Interstate 71 gathered to remember him Friday evening. Ayden Altman, 17, died after he was hit by a semitruck on I-71 on Dec. 2. Investigators say it happened after Altman crashed his car late Friday. They said Altman and his passenger were in the median when a semi trying to avoid the wrecked car struck him.

