Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Portland neighborhood. Saturday evening just after 5 p.m., Louisville Metro Police First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street. Once on the scene, they found a man suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened a little after 3:30 p.m. when LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Court. When they got there they found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs 59-year-old woman struck by car on Bardstown Road

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after being struck by a vehicle on Bardstown Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Louisville Metro police said that a woman was standing in the middle of the road, in the 4300 block near Fegenbush Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD's Shop with a Cop builds relationships with kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect, serve, and shop. Louisville Metro Police Department officers took on a fun assignment Saturday. The department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop. School counselors selected the dozens of kids who were paired with officers and spent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Prayer vigil held for Oldham County 17-year-old killed in I-71 hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones of an Oldham County teen killed in a hit and run on Interstate 71 gathered to remember him Friday evening. Ayden Altman, 17, died after he was hit by a semitruck on I-71 on Dec. 2. Investigators say it happened after Altman crashed his car late Friday. They said Altman and his passenger were in the median when a semi trying to avoid the wrecked car struck him.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS giveaway event serves local families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Take What You Can Tote event returned to Tyrran (Ty) W. Scroggins Stadium. The giveaway is an annual event for Jefferson County Public Schools. Saturday, families came to Central High School and were encouraged to to take as much as they could carry. As it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New regional driver licensing office opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Louisville to replace a much smaller one. The office is located on Willismore Drive off Dixie Highway in the Valley Station area. It will eventually replace the smaller regional office also on Dixie Highway. The operating...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family mourning loss of 18-year-old who died in apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, Brittney Monroe found out her 18-year-old daughter Emillia "Mia" Monroe had died. She died in a fire at Watterson Lakeview apartment, not far from Manslick Road. “Mia was amazing, really kind, really sweet. She was diagnosed with autism when she was two, and she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

18-year-old dies, 6 others injured in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old is dead following an early morning apartment fire in the Jacobs neighborhood. Crews arrived at the scene on West Wheatmore Drive just off Manslick Road shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived, they quickly realized several people were still trapped inside the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD deputy chief will serve as department's interim leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday, Louisville Mayor elect Craig Greenberg announced one of his first appointments. LMPD's Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief, once current Chief Erika Shields leaves in January. Gwinn-Villaroel followed Shields from Atlanta to Louisville. She had been the training commander for Atlanta’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Completion date for project to redesign Bardstown Road delayed until spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction currently underway to make Bardstown Road safer will take longer than expected. The news was confirmed by Highlands Metro Council representative Cassie Chambers Armstrong who cited the upcoming winter season and supply chain issues as reasons the redesign project will not be complete until April.
LOUISVILLE, KY

