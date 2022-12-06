Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Portland neighborhood. Saturday evening just after 5 p.m., Louisville Metro Police First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street. Once on the scene, they found a man suffering...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened a little after 3:30 p.m. when LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Court. When they got there they found a man who...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs 59-year-old woman struck by car on Bardstown Road
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after being struck by a vehicle on Bardstown Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Louisville Metro police said that a woman was standing in the middle of the road, in the 4300 block near Fegenbush Lane.
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs 32-year-old as man found dead inside vehicle in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. He's been identified as 32-year Roderick Moss, Jr. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Louisville Metro Police say a little before 8...
WLKY.com
Investigation underway after off-duty LMPD officer hits pedestrian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has opened an investigation after an off-duty officer hit a woman with his cruiser in Okolona. It happened around 6 a.m. Friday on Preston Highway not far from Manslick Road. Police said the woman was crossing Preston but was not in a...
WLKY.com
LMPD's Shop with a Cop builds relationships with kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect, serve, and shop. Louisville Metro Police Department officers took on a fun assignment Saturday. The department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop. School counselors selected the dozens of kids who were paired with officers and spent...
WLKY.com
16-year-old killed in Shawnee shooting leaves family asking why he was in that area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old gunned down in a Shawnee neighborhood alley said Thursday they have questions as they look to find justice for his death. Siblings Hannah Morley and Jason Daniel said their little brother, 16-year-old Draven Daniel, was a sophomore at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and loved cars.
WLKY.com
26 LMPD officers sworn into the department as part of 53rd Metro Academy class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday marks the end of one chapter for 26 LMPD recruits. They're now officially in the department. In just a matter of days, they will be serving the Louisville Metro area. "I know that being able to bring in new bodies is going to be a...
WLKY.com
Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
WLKY.com
Prayer vigil held for Oldham County 17-year-old killed in I-71 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones of an Oldham County teen killed in a hit and run on Interstate 71 gathered to remember him Friday evening. Ayden Altman, 17, died after he was hit by a semitruck on I-71 on Dec. 2. Investigators say it happened after Altman crashed his car late Friday. They said Altman and his passenger were in the median when a semi trying to avoid the wrecked car struck him.
WLKY.com
JCPS giveaway event serves local families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Take What You Can Tote event returned to Tyrran (Ty) W. Scroggins Stadium. The giveaway is an annual event for Jefferson County Public Schools. Saturday, families came to Central High School and were encouraged to to take as much as they could carry. As it...
WLKY.com
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
WLKY.com
New regional driver licensing office opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Louisville to replace a much smaller one. The office is located on Willismore Drive off Dixie Highway in the Valley Station area. It will eventually replace the smaller regional office also on Dixie Highway. The operating...
WLKY.com
Family mourning loss of 18-year-old who died in apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, Brittney Monroe found out her 18-year-old daughter Emillia "Mia" Monroe had died. She died in a fire at Watterson Lakeview apartment, not far from Manslick Road. “Mia was amazing, really kind, really sweet. She was diagnosed with autism when she was two, and she...
WLKY.com
18-year-old dies, 6 others injured in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old is dead following an early morning apartment fire in the Jacobs neighborhood. Crews arrived at the scene on West Wheatmore Drive just off Manslick Road shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived, they quickly realized several people were still trapped inside the...
WLKY.com
Metro government hosts housing fair to encourage more Black home ownership in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to increase Black homeownership, Louisville's Office of Equity held its housing fair Saturday in the Shawnee neighborhood. It's one of several west Louisville neighborhoods where there are more renters than homeowners and organizers want to see that change. "We just want to make...
WLKY.com
Santa touring Louisville in Christmas Caravan: When he's visiting your street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Louisville, Santa is making his way through the Metro this weekend. As an extension of Light Up Louisville, on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa will be riding throughout Louisville. During his trot through the city, Santa will be stopping...
WLKY.com
LMPD deputy chief will serve as department's interim leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday, Louisville Mayor elect Craig Greenberg announced one of his first appointments. LMPD's Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief, once current Chief Erika Shields leaves in January. Gwinn-Villaroel followed Shields from Atlanta to Louisville. She had been the training commander for Atlanta’s...
WLKY.com
Snoop Dogg joins board for Louisville non-profit helping youth affected by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another rap icon has joined with local youth activism organization 2X Game Changers. Rap star Master P has been associated with Louisville activist Christopher 2X's initiative for a while, and now Snoop Dogg is adding his support as well. Game Changers is a non-profit that promotes...
WLKY.com
Completion date for project to redesign Bardstown Road delayed until spring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction currently underway to make Bardstown Road safer will take longer than expected. The news was confirmed by Highlands Metro Council representative Cassie Chambers Armstrong who cited the upcoming winter season and supply chain issues as reasons the redesign project will not be complete until April.
