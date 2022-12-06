Read full article on original website
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Rye Brook police search for missing 15-year-old girl who ran away from home
Police say Reina Rolon ran away from her grandmother's home in Rye Brook on Friday around 6 p.m.
Police Asking For Help Identifying Holbrook Hit-Run Driver That Killed Local Man
Police on Long Island are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash last month.The crash took place in Holbrook around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 on Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue, said the Suffolk Cou…
Police: Teenage driver faces assault charges after hitting two teens in Brentwood
The two victims and the driver were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Southampton man arrested for DWI, using vehicle without owner's permission
Authorities say 24-year-old Jorge Arturo Medina-Juanez was driving on Flanders Road in Riverside when he rear-ended another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
Police: Man wanted for stealing jewelry from Deer Park store
Detectives tell News 12 a man opened a display case at Snug Harbor Jewelry on Deer Park Avenue and took seven gold chains.
Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore early this morning. Jose G. was walking westbound on the shoulder of Spur Drive North when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado turning onto Spur Drive North from Brentwood Road at approximately 6:15 a.m.
Police: Riverhead man faces DWI charge under Leandra's Law after crashing with 7-month-old in car
Officers say they got a call about a car accident just after 6 p.m. Friday.
Police: Laptop stolen in Riverhead business burglary
The owner of Huartan Designs called police after he noticed his front door was damaged and someone had entered the store on Sweezy Avenue.
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
Fire officials say that one of the people involved in a serious crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway Thursday night apparently walked themself to a police station. That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for them for a period of time.
Man, 30, arrested after fatal overdose on Long Island
Officials arrested a man on Long Island during a fatal overdose investigation on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Woman Critically Injured In 2-Vehicle North Amityville Crash
A woman suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in North Amityville at about 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a 51-year-old Farmingdale man was driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia south on Route 110 when his...
NYS Police Announce Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal Southern State Parkway Crash
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Jessica Gonzalez, 19 years-old of Commack, NY, was driving a 2022...
Police: Freeport man arrested following overdose investigation
Nicholas S. Leroy, 30, was arrested on Thursday after detectives conducted an investigation into a deadly overdose of a Nassau County resident.
Cops: Three face felony criminal mischief and other charges after incident at Middle Road apartment complex
Riverhead Police have charged three people with felony criminal mischief in connection with an incident at an apartment complex on Middle Road Wednesday evening. Police said they received a 911 call to just before 5 p.m. yesterday reporting a burglary in progress at John Wesley Village III on Aldersgate Drive.
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.
EMS, police, fire crew respond to crash on Hutchinson Parkway in Rye Brook
First responders shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound past the Lincoln Avenue exit around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for a multi-vehicle crash.
Man Wanted For Stealing Puppy From Huntington Station Pet Store, Police Say
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a 3-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store. A man stole the male Havanese puppy from Selmer’s Pet Land in Huntington Station at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Suffolk County Police Department said. He...
