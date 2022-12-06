ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore early this morning. Jose G. was walking westbound on the shoulder of Spur Drive North when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado turning onto Spur Drive North from Brentwood Road at approximately 6:15 a.m.
BAY SHORE, NY
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

