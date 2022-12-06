ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
voiceofmuscatine.com

City Council to hear reports on TIF policy, nuisance regulation updates

City of Muscatine staff will provide two presentations to the Muscatine City Council during its in-depth session taking place this evening, Thursday, December 8, the first on a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Policy for the City and the second on potential updates to nuisance regulations. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, Iowa.
MUSCATINE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
CANTON, IL
tspr.org

McDonough board votes to keep Schwerer in charge

McDonough County board members were sworn in this week after winning election a month ago. On a voice vote, they chose Scott Schwerer to remain as the board’s chairperson. “I’m very honored and humbled by that. I try to work very hard and give it my all when I do anything and I appreciate their confidence in me,” Schwerer said.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House race exposes problems with Scott County's ballot count

Iowa's final unresolved race from 2022 wrapped up on December 7 when Republican Luana Stoltenberg was declared the winner in House district 81. She received 5,073 votes (50.05 percent) to 5,062 votes (49.95 percent) for Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg led by 29 votes on election night in the district, which covers part of Davenport. But the Democrat pulled ahead by six votes once Scott County officials tabulated hundreds of overlooked absentee ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
wvik.org

City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon

This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
KEWANEE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Council to consider sales tax increase to fund Churchill as community center. Here’s the plan

After months of discussion, the Galesburg City Council on Monday will consider moving forward with the former Churchill Junior High as the location of a proposed community center. And during the same meeting, aldermen will discuss implementing a quarter cent sales tax increase to support the community center and infrastructure improvements throughout the city.
GALESBURG, IL
KOEL 950 AM

East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant

The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
IOWA STATE
wcbu.org

Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on

Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
PEORIA, IL
Pen City Current

FM woman wins $50K on scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
FORT MADISON, IA
Central Illinois Proud

89 weapons traded in during Peoria Police Department gun buyback

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department saw a large demand during its third gun buyback this year. Saturday morning, community members lined up outside of First Baptist and Higher Dimensions Church in Peoria to get rid of their unwanted firearms. “I had a couple of old shotguns...
PEORIA, IL
ottumwaradio.com

OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses

A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
OTTUMWA, IA
