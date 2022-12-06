Read full article on original website
Galesburg residents want more clarity from City Council over proposed sales tax increase
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg City Council proposed a quarter of a percent sales tax increase in its meeting on Dec. 5. It's set to be voted on at the Dec. 20 meeting. The proposed increase would raise the sales tax from 1.00% to 1.25%, and according to Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman, it would generate an additional $950,000 a year.
Galesburg Mayor and City Manager respond to feedback on sales tax increase
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman and City Manager Gerald Smith joined Galesburg’s Evening News on Friday to talk about the proposed increase in the home rule sales tax from 1 to 1.25%. They say there are some misconceptions about the tax, including that it would put local restaurants at a...
City Council to hear reports on TIF policy, nuisance regulation updates
City of Muscatine staff will provide two presentations to the Muscatine City Council during its in-depth session taking place this evening, Thursday, December 8, the first on a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Policy for the City and the second on potential updates to nuisance regulations. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, Iowa.
Galesburg business owners express concerns over proposed sales tax increase
As Galesburg City Council considers a .25% sales tax increase business owners have been making their concerns about the tax known. Many of the business owners that spoke at Monday’s council meeting were concerned about the negative effects of an increased tax on them while still voicing support for the idea of a community center.
Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
7th Ward Alderman Larry Cox running for re-election on Galesburg City Council
Galesburg Alderman Larry Cox announced Thursday that he is seeking another four years on the City Council, representing the 7th Ward. Cox is the former Public Works Director for the City and has a Master of Public Administration degree and was previously serving in the Sunrise Rotary Club as Secretary and President.
McDonough board votes to keep Schwerer in charge
McDonough County board members were sworn in this week after winning election a month ago. On a voice vote, they chose Scott Schwerer to remain as the board’s chairperson. “I’m very honored and humbled by that. I try to work very hard and give it my all when I do anything and I appreciate their confidence in me,” Schwerer said.
Completed and Ongoing Capital Improvements at Warren County Housing Authority Units and Buildings
The Warren County Housing Authority offers quality and efficient housing in Monmouth, Roseville, and Kirkwood. Recently, capital improvements have been seen at many of the locations and units, shares Executive Director Hank Shimmin:. “We had completed Oak Terrace. All the units at Oak Terrace have new bathrooms with walk-in showers....
Iowa House race exposes problems with Scott County's ballot count
Iowa's final unresolved race from 2022 wrapped up on December 7 when Republican Luana Stoltenberg was declared the winner in House district 81. She received 5,073 votes (50.05 percent) to 5,062 votes (49.95 percent) for Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg led by 29 votes on election night in the district, which covers part of Davenport. But the Democrat pulled ahead by six votes once Scott County officials tabulated hundreds of overlooked absentee ballots.
Knox County Broadband Steering Team appeals for help to verify accuracy of new National Broadband Map
The Knox County Broadband Steering Team is asking county residents to go online to the new National Broadband Map to verify the location of their home or business and the accuracy of the information regarding the availability of high-speed internet service. If the location and availability information is not accurate,...
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
Council to consider sales tax increase to fund Churchill as community center. Here’s the plan
After months of discussion, the Galesburg City Council on Monday will consider moving forward with the former Churchill Junior High as the location of a proposed community center. And during the same meeting, aldermen will discuss implementing a quarter cent sales tax increase to support the community center and infrastructure improvements throughout the city.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service notified members of the Mercer County Ambulance District that they will no longer be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues. In a press release sent Friday from the Mercer County Ambulance District, they...
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
FM woman wins $50K on scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Galesburg Public Library finishes fundraising for new facility
The Galesburg Public Library now has all the funding needed to complete its new building project. It’s taken 15 years of work, community support, and generous donations but the last of the nearly $20 million has been raised for the building that’s expected to open in early 2024.
89 weapons traded in during Peoria Police Department gun buyback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department saw a large demand during its third gun buyback this year. Saturday morning, community members lined up outside of First Baptist and Higher Dimensions Church in Peoria to get rid of their unwanted firearms. “I had a couple of old shotguns...
OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses
A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
