Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot in the arm in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Police said someone shot a woman through her car window in Midtown Atlanta. Investigators went to 25th and Peachtree Streets near the Downtown Connector overpass at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said a woman was shot in the arm. She was hospitalized and her injuries were not...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for person of interest connected to Buckhead homicide

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead. Officers went to a home in the Paces West neighborhood at around 5:50 p.m. and found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles with "multiple lacerations." Investigators believe the murder suspects were caught in the midst of a crime when they killed Bowles.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman

A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Couple subdues burglar until police arrive

Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for Rome murder turns himself in, police say

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome have arrested a 20-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a man found lying in the street with a bullet wound in his chest. Officers found the wounded man at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday on Knollwood Drive. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in

Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured

STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in Jonesboro car theft, kidnapping involving grandmother

ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Taron Williams, was arrested on Miriam Lane in DeKalb County, about 20 miles from the Jonesboro convenience store where this all began. The arrest came hours after Williams allegedly drove from that store in a stolen car with 86-year-old Shirley McCurry inside.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Smyrna police searching for patient who left medical facility

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police in Smyrna a searching for a patient who went missing from a medical facility. Police said Kellie McDowell left Ridgeview Institute at around 2:17 a.m. on Sunday. She is about 5-foot-7 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing maroon scrubs and...
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Raw video shows elderly woman being abducted during car theft

The Clayton County Police Department released this raw video that investigators say shows a man dressed all in tan with red shoes approach an SUV with an elderly woman inside. He then gets into the gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with Georgia tag CTW6796. This happened a food mart located in the 7800 block of North Main Street in Jonesboro on Dec. 8, 2022.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Protesters threw objects at firefighters near 'Cop City' site, officials say

ATLANTA - DeKalb County Fire Department firefighters were met by protesters when crews responded to a report of a dumpster fire near the so-called "Cop City" site in southeast Atlanta, officials said. The incident happened Saturday on Key Road. DeKalb County police said protesters threw objects at firefighters attempting to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died. Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon...
COBB COUNTY, GA

