Cammy
5d ago
Hold them accountable for their action I know you all will find the in the name of Jesus. we need to have stronger punishment.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot in the arm in Midtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Police said someone shot a woman through her car window in Midtown Atlanta. Investigators went to 25th and Peachtree Streets near the Downtown Connector overpass at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said a woman was shot in the arm. She was hospitalized and her injuries were not...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for person of interest connected to Buckhead homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead. Officers went to a home in the Paces West neighborhood at around 5:50 p.m. and found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles with "multiple lacerations." Investigators believe the murder suspects were caught in the midst of a crime when they killed Bowles.
Police identify, charge suspect in connection to Gwinnett County sports bar murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in August at a Gwinnett sports bar. Gwinnett County police announced on Thursday that they identified and charged 24-year-old Trayvon Austin of Decatur for the death of Kevin Blackwell.
Woman killed by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership identified as 34-year-old employee, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman
A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive
Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for Rome murder turns himself in, police say
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome have arrested a 20-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a man found lying in the street with a bullet wound in his chest. Officers found the wounded man at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday on Knollwood Drive. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd.
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
fox5atlanta.com
Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in
Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured
STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
fox5atlanta.com
Police share photos of suspects wanted in hookah lounge shooting
The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened at Dec. 7 on Bennett Street in northwest Atlanta. One person was hurt in the shooting. Police haven't said what investigators think lead to the gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro car theft, kidnapping involving grandmother
ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Taron Williams, was arrested on Miriam Lane in DeKalb County, about 20 miles from the Jonesboro convenience store where this all began. The arrest came hours after Williams allegedly drove from that store in a stolen car with 86-year-old Shirley McCurry inside.
fox5atlanta.com
Smyrna police searching for patient who left medical facility
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police in Smyrna a searching for a patient who went missing from a medical facility. Police said Kellie McDowell left Ridgeview Institute at around 2:17 a.m. on Sunday. She is about 5-foot-7 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing maroon scrubs and...
fox5atlanta.com
Raw video shows elderly woman being abducted during car theft
The Clayton County Police Department released this raw video that investigators say shows a man dressed all in tan with red shoes approach an SUV with an elderly woman inside. He then gets into the gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with Georgia tag CTW6796. This happened a food mart located in the 7800 block of North Main Street in Jonesboro on Dec. 8, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Elderly woman reunited with family after being kidnapped during car theft at Clayton County food mart
JONESBORO, Ga. - An 83-year-old woman with dementia has been reunited with her family after she was kidnaped during a car theft. A man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon outside a food mart in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later. Phillip McCurry...
fox5atlanta.com
Protesters threw objects at firefighters near 'Cop City' site, officials say
ATLANTA - DeKalb County Fire Department firefighters were met by protesters when crews responded to a report of a dumpster fire near the so-called "Cop City" site in southeast Atlanta, officials said. The incident happened Saturday on Key Road. DeKalb County police said protesters threw objects at firefighters attempting to...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died. Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
