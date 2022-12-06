Read full article on original website
Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park
With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies vehicle used in White City robbery case
UPDATE (12/10/2022): The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they identified the suspects' vehicle. If you have any information about the armed robbery or suspects involved, please call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find...
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
Who penalizes poachers in California? Who can co-sign deer, elk tags?
Q: I read about how a poacher’s sentence is a minimal fine and no jail time. Why don’t you fine these poachers an amount that makes them think twice about poaching again and put them in jail? Can the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at least revoke their hunting and fishing licenses?
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office searching for two suspects in White City robbery case
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find two suspects in connection to an armed robbery. It is sharing new images to help find them. The robbery happened at 5:54 p.m. Monday at the Purple Parrot in White City. JCSO...
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
Police identify suspect in armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update, Dec. 6, 2022:. Medford Police Department identified the suspect in Monday's armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza. According to officials, 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda is the suspect in question. Ronda is being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of robbery, menacing, and theft.
Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada
The two women sought in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
SNOWFLAKE PARADE – Road Closures
December 6, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Thursday, December 8th, the Snowflake Parade will take place. The parade will assemble along Spring Street, proceed down Main Street to 2nd Street, and disband on Timbermill Drive. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the parade portion starting at 7:00 p.m. Please use caution when driving in the affected areas.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis
After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
Police ask for help locating man connected to fairgrounds shooting
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is looking for a man who may be involved in the shooting at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday. According to officials, the man's connection to the shooting is still being determined. Detectives say they believe Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez, 42,...
Ask10: What's being built on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer Catherine asked:. "Can you please tell us what's being built near the Les Schwab on Union Avenue and what's being built across the street from Burger King on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?" News10 reached out to the City of Grants Pass...
