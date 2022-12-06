Delhi Charter School teacher receives the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Connie Whitley, an educator at Delhi Charter School in Tallulah, LA, was named a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars on October 25, 2022. Connie was nominated by a student for her dedication and commitment to excellence as an educator.

NSHSS student members nominate an educator to receive the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award each year. The award recognizes outstanding educators who inspire their students to become scholars, leaders, and citizens through their passion and devotion.

By offering unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks, the National Society of High School Scholars strives to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students. The NSHSS awards more than 2 million in exclusive scholarships annually to academically talented and accomplished student leaders, as well as internships with major corporations and governments. The organization is continuously seeking innovative ways to provide lifelong learning and growth opportunities to academically talented and accomplished student leaders, as well as their educators.

“Dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation,” said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the vital work of the teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars.”