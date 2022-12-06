Read full article on original website
KXLY
Fog, showers, and icy side roads on Sunday – Matt
The WEATHER ALERT DAY in place for Saturday continues through the night while snow continues to fall in our northern valleys and over our mountain passes. In addition to the continuing snow, any untreated slushy roads around Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse will freeze up overnight. Another band...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: snow on the way tonight through Saturday – Kris
We are tracking another winter storm for Friday night – Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches of new snow. 1 – 3″ of new snow will fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, with an additional 1 – 3″ possible before noon. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, but we will climb into the mid to upper 30s for highs. That will result in a transition to a rain/snow mix or just rain by the afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WINTER STORM WARNINGS will continue through Saturday. In the northern valleys, 6 – 12″ of snow is possible.
KXLY
Snow will taper off overnight, but there’s another round on the way – Kris
We are tracking two rounds of widespread snow: one is wrapping up in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with another on the way for Friday night. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for both systems. Plan your Friday. I’ve already told my kids to plan on...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Heavy snow for northern valleys. Rain/snow mix south.
We are tracking a winter storm that will bring snow to the region through Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Plan your Saturday. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches...
KXLY
A short break from the snow on Friday – Matt
Friday will be a break from the snow as we sit in between storm systems most of the day. Snow will start up again in the late evening and will be heavy north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. These northern counties will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties.
KHQ Right Now
Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd, and potentially stronger system to impact us Friday night, Saturday and for some even all the way into Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect...
KXLY
Manito Park Holiday lights turn on for the season
SPOKANE, Wash — For decades, the Manito Park holiday lights have been inside at the Gaiser Conservatory. Since the pandemic, the annual holiday tradition has been moved outside. From Friday, until Monday, December 12, people can drive through the display. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9:30...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
KEPR
Man dies in early morning rollover crash
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
KXLY
Gonzaga basketball beats Washington at home, 77-60
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team held their lead and beat the Washington Huskies at home, 77-60. Drew Timme led the team in points once again, scoring 22 and snagging seven rebounds. Julian Strawther had a double-double with 18 buckets and 12 boards. The Zags shot...
Washington DOT calls law enforcement presence at Camp Hope ‘disappointing and harmful’
SPOKANE, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation said the presence of Spokane law enforcement at a homeless camp Tuesday was "unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there."
KXLY
Gonzaga to host Washington on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 18 Gonzaga will host Washington in a battle between in-state programs on Friday. This is the first meeting between the teams since 2019 in which Gonzaga won 83-76, in Seattle. The game was also during Drew Timme’s freshman season in which he scored four points...
Neighbors help firefighters put out farm fire on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A small family-owned farm on the South Hill is now dealing with clean-up after a fire. It’s going to cost the farm thousands to repair, but the damage could have been a lot worse without neighbors’ quick actions. The owner of Sweet Mercy Farm, Lucas Miranda, says with the community’s help, they got the fire out swiftly....
Spokane deputies, Spokane Police handing out fliers, closure notices at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County deputies and Spokane Police paid a visit to Camp Hope Tuesday, visiting tents and handing out fliers to the homeless campers living there.
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
