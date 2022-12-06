ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Fog, showers, and icy side roads on Sunday – Matt

The WEATHER ALERT DAY in place for Saturday continues through the night while snow continues to fall in our northern valleys and over our mountain passes. In addition to the continuing snow, any untreated slushy roads around Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse will freeze up overnight. Another band...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: snow on the way tonight through Saturday – Kris

We are tracking another winter storm for Friday night – Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches of new snow. 1 – 3″ of new snow will fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, with an additional 1 – 3″ possible before noon. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, but we will climb into the mid to upper 30s for highs. That will result in a transition to a rain/snow mix or just rain by the afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WINTER STORM WARNINGS will continue through Saturday. In the northern valleys, 6 – 12″ of snow is possible.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A short break from the snow on Friday – Matt

Friday will be a break from the snow as we sit in between storm systems most of the day. Snow will start up again in the late evening and will be heavy north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. These northern counties will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Manito Park Holiday lights turn on for the season

SPOKANE, Wash — For decades, the Manito Park holiday lights have been inside at the Gaiser Conservatory. Since the pandemic, the annual holiday tradition has been moved outside. From Friday, until Monday, December 12, people can drive through the display. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9:30...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KEPR

Man dies in early morning rollover crash

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY

Gonzaga basketball beats Washington at home, 77-60

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team held their lead and beat the Washington Huskies at home, 77-60. Drew Timme led the team in points once again, scoring 22 and snagging seven rebounds. Julian Strawther had a double-double with 18 buckets and 12 boards. The Zags shot...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Gonzaga to host Washington on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 18 Gonzaga will host Washington in a battle between in-state programs on Friday. This is the first meeting between the teams since 2019 in which Gonzaga won 83-76, in Seattle. The game was also during Drew Timme’s freshman season in which he scored four points...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Neighbors help firefighters put out farm fire on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A small family-owned farm on the South Hill is now dealing with clean-up after a fire. It’s going to cost the farm thousands to repair, but the damage could have been a lot worse without neighbors’ quick actions. The owner of Sweet Mercy Farm, Lucas Miranda, says with the community’s help, they got the fire out swiftly....
SPOKANE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA

