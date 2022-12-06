ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Pico-Union Shooting

A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin De León Fights with Activist at Christmas Event

Los Angeles police have launched an investigation into an altercation between Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n and a community activist who have accused each other of assault during the embattled councilman’s appearance at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights. De LeÃ³n — who has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Ana Police Look for Witnesses to Homicide

Santa Ana police Saturday evening asked for information from the public about the recent shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Fernando Nunez was found about 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at 700 W. Third St. suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a police press release. Orange...
SANTA ANA, CA
Mayor Garcetti Signs Series of Green Laws on Last Day

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spent his final hours in office signing a series of new ordinances to phase out oil drilling, prohibit natural gas in new construction and ban Styrofoam and single-use plastics. “Today, we write a new chapter in building a more sustainable, equitable and just future for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Found Fatally Wounded in Carson

A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was...
CARSON, CA
At Least One Dead in Perris Crash

At least one person died Saturday evening in a crash in the Riverside County city of Perris. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:35 p.m. around Foothill and Orange avenues. The number of deaths, nature of injuries and crash details were not immediately available.
PERRIS, CA
Woman Bystander Shot to Death in Possible Gang-Related Shooting

A woman who was shot in a possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana and died days later was identified Saturday as a 36-year-old resident of that city. At 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Santa Ana police received a shooting report and found a woman in the parking lot of 1473 S. Main St. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. Orange County Fire Authority personnel treated her at the scene and transported her to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
LAPD Searching For Armed Man Who Stole Two French Bulldogs In Studio City

Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to find two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found

A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Friday. Sandra Adair was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Blythe Residence

Three men were arrested on suspicion of a residential burglary in Blythe, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River station responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 42000 block of State Route 95 at 8 a.m. Friday. According to deputies,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Man Found Shot To Death in Huntington Park

A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. Huntington Park...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
County Authorities Identify Man Shot and Killed in Azusa Crash

An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
AZUSA, CA
Four-Alarm Fire Damages Strip Mall Undergoing Renovations in Long Beach

A four-alarm fire in Long Beach Sunday damaged a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department. “The majority and bulk of the fire has been extinguished...
LONG BEACH, CA
Juvenile Arrested in Two Armed Robberies

A male juvenile was arrested for his alleged involvement in two armed robberies in Jurupa Valley, authorities said Sunday. On Dec. 8, members of a special enforcement team served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Pedley Road, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. The...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified

A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA

