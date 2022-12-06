Read full article on original website
Man Wounded in Pico-Union Shooting
A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Two Female Sheriff’s Deputies Allege Harassment by Boss in Office of Sheriff
Two female sheriff’s deputies are suing Los Angeles County, alleging a commander sexually harassed them and that they were subjected to retaliation by both him and the county when they complained. Deputies Carrie Robles and Gisel Del Real allege harassment, retaliation, discrimination and failure to take corrective action to...
Kevin De León Fights with Activist at Christmas Event
Los Angeles police have launched an investigation into an altercation between Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n and a community activist who have accused each other of assault during the embattled councilman’s appearance at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights. De LeÃ³n — who has...
One Year Ago Today (December 11, 2021)…Woman Charged in $328K Worth of Orange County Retail Thefts
One Year Ago Today (December 11, 2021)…Orange County prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old Costa Mesa woman with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing items worth more than $328,000 from Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx stores and attempting to resell them through a luxury item online consignment store. Ekaterina Zharkova has...
Santa Ana Police Look for Witnesses to Homicide
Santa Ana police Saturday evening asked for information from the public about the recent shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Fernando Nunez was found about 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at 700 W. Third St. suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a police press release. Orange...
Mayor Garcetti Signs Series of Green Laws on Last Day
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spent his final hours in office signing a series of new ordinances to phase out oil drilling, prohibit natural gas in new construction and ban Styrofoam and single-use plastics. “Today, we write a new chapter in building a more sustainable, equitable and just future for...
Man Found Fatally Wounded in Carson
A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was...
At Least One Dead in Perris Crash
At least one person died Saturday evening in a crash in the Riverside County city of Perris. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:35 p.m. around Foothill and Orange avenues. The number of deaths, nature of injuries and crash details were not immediately available.
Woman Bystander Shot to Death in Possible Gang-Related Shooting
A woman who was shot in a possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana and died days later was identified Saturday as a 36-year-old resident of that city. At 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Santa Ana police received a shooting report and found a woman in the parking lot of 1473 S. Main St. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. Orange County Fire Authority personnel treated her at the scene and transported her to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
LAPD Searching For Armed Man Who Stole Two French Bulldogs In Studio City
Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to find two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division.
Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Friday. Sandra Adair was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Blythe Residence
Three men were arrested on suspicion of a residential burglary in Blythe, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River station responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 42000 block of State Route 95 at 8 a.m. Friday. According to deputies,...
Ex-Laguna Beach Cop Pleads Guilty to Holding Gun to Fellow Officer’s Head
An ex-Laguna Beach police officer pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to a day in jail and 20 days of Caltrans work for holding a gun to a fellow officer’s head during a night of partying. Luke Christian Gilbertson pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with...
Man Found Shot To Death in Huntington Park
A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. Huntington Park...
LA County Officially Experiencing `High’ COVID Activity; Mask Mandate Looms
As expected, Los Angeles County moved Thursday into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. The county had been in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s...
Koretz, O’Farrell Address Protesters, Civility in Farewell LA Council Speeches
In their respective farewell speeches during their final City Council meeting Friday, Paul Koretz and Mitch O’Farrell both made reference to the protesters who have regularly filled the chamber in recent months. O’Farrell, who represents the 13th District, lost his re-election bid to Hugo Soto-Martinez after serving two terms....
County Authorities Identify Man Shot and Killed in Azusa Crash
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
Four-Alarm Fire Damages Strip Mall Undergoing Renovations in Long Beach
A four-alarm fire in Long Beach Sunday damaged a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department. “The majority and bulk of the fire has been extinguished...
Juvenile Arrested in Two Armed Robberies
A male juvenile was arrested for his alleged involvement in two armed robberies in Jurupa Valley, authorities said Sunday. On Dec. 8, members of a special enforcement team served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Pedley Road, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. The...
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
