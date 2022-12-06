ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Related
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent....
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Mechanics Working to Repair WSDOT Snowplows That Were Struck Earlier This Week

SPOKANE - Washington State Department of Transportation mechanics in Spokane have been working hard the last couple of days to repair two snowplows that were damaged after being struck earlier this week. In an update shared Thursday afternoon, the WSDOT says mechanics hope to have the plows back on the...
SPOKANE, WA

