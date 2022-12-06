Read full article on original website
Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
1 hurt, 2 arrested in drive-by shooting near South Perry District in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Saturday night near the South Perry District in Spokane, according to police. Spokane Police said they were called to reports of a drive-by shooting on East 7th Avenue and South Perry Street around 7:00 p.m. They said they found a person grazed in the leg. That...
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
Spokane Police Department arrests teen in connection to downtown robberies
Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in gun shop burglaries
Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent....
Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area. Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
Spokane police report no credible threat following reported shooting at Lewis and Clark High School
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies
‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
Spokane Valley Fire Department says goodbye to longtime furry firefighter, Mako
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako. Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with...
One person arrested near Riverfront Park, charged with three counts of first degree assault
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police say that one person is in custody after emptying two magazines near Riverfront Park in Downtown Spokane. Witnesses heard around 18 shots fired. It happened just before 8:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 6. SPD says they arrived on the scene to calls of a person shooting in the area. The suspect, 45-year-old man Benjamin M....
Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
Spokane deputies, Spokane Police handing out fliers, closure notices at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County deputies and Spokane Police paid a visit to Camp Hope Tuesday, visiting tents and handing out fliers to the homeless campers living there.
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
Mechanics Working to Repair WSDOT Snowplows That Were Struck Earlier This Week
SPOKANE - Washington State Department of Transportation mechanics in Spokane have been working hard the last couple of days to repair two snowplows that were damaged after being struck earlier this week. In an update shared Thursday afternoon, the WSDOT says mechanics hope to have the plows back on the...
