mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Rollover Crash South of Hemet ID’d
A man who died in a rollover crash involving an SUV south of Hemet was identified Saturday. Steven Kniffen was a 59-year-old Hemet resident. The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Minto Way and Sage Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in La Crescenta
A person was killed and at least two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Crescenta, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred just before midnight on the eastbound freeway, west of Pennsylvania Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said paramedics...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Police Look for Witnesses to Homicide
Santa Ana police Saturday evening asked for information from the public about the recent shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Fernando Nunez was found about 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at 700 W. Third St. suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a police press release. Orange...
mynewsla.com
Juvenile Arrested in Two Armed Robberies
A male juvenile was arrested for his alleged involvement in two armed robberies in Jurupa Valley, authorities said Sunday. On Dec. 8, members of a special enforcement team served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Pedley Road, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. The...
mynewsla.com
SF Valley Man Arrested in Fresno for Alleged Cargo Theft from Best Buy
A 59-year-old San Fernando Valley resident has been arrested on suspicion of cargo theft for allegedly possessing at least $750,000 worth of merchandise from Best Buy in an unincorporated area of Fresno County, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Central Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force responded...
mynewsla.com
SUV Driver Killed, Three Others Injured in Wreck at MoVal Intersection
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said Friday. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Perez was driving...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Dead in Perris Crash
At least one person died Saturday evening in a crash in the Riverside County city of Perris. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:35 p.m. around Foothill and Orange avenues. The number of deaths, nature of injuries and crash details were not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Woman Bystander Shot to Death in Possible Gang-Related Shooting
A woman who was shot in a possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana and died days later was identified Saturday as a 36-year-old resident of that city. At 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Santa Ana police received a shooting report and found a woman in the parking lot of 1473 S. Main St. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. Orange County Fire Authority personnel treated her at the scene and transported her to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
mynewsla.com
Officers Shoot and Kill Suspect in Corona
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by police officers Friday during a domestic disturbance incident in Corona. Corona Police Department officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. to the 2400 block of Peacock Lane regarding a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect was armed with a handgun and made comments about shooting his wife and the police, said Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis.
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Blythe Residence
Three men were arrested on suspicion of a residential burglary in Blythe, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River station responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 42000 block of State Route 95 at 8 a.m. Friday. According to deputies,...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Injured in Rollover Crash South of Hemet
One person was killed and another seriously injured Friday in a rollover crash involving an SUV south of Hemet. The fatality occurred about 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Minto Way and Sage Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said a Lincoln Navigator was traveling at an...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested During DUI Enforcement Patrol In Menifee
Two people were arrested in Menifee during a DUI enforcement patrol, authorities announced Saturday. The DUI enforcement patrol was conducted on Friday and although Menifee Police Department officers didn’t arrest anyone on suspicion of driving under the influence, they did arrest two people and two others were cited for vehicle violations.
Riverside County Sheriff’s bus involved in crash on I-10
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. near Haugen Lehmann Way. Details on the crash remain limited. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the bus was occupied by 23 inmates and two Sheriff's Dept. employees. All occupants The post Riverside County Sheriff’s bus involved in crash on I-10 appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 11, 2021)…Woman Charged in $328K Worth of Orange County Retail Thefts
One Year Ago Today (December 11, 2021)…Orange County prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old Costa Mesa woman with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing items worth more than $328,000 from Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx stores and attempting to resell them through a luxury item online consignment store. Ekaterina Zharkova has...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Auto Body Shop in Pomona
Fire Saturday damaged an auto body shop in Pomona, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 5:41 a.m. to 1412 W. Holt Ave. had the blaze out at 6:11 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm
A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Daniel Beltran...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Lake At Rancho Mirage Gated Community
A man was found dead before sunrise Friday in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. The body was found around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore Drive, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told KESQ 3 News. The search for the...
Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
mynewsla.com
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
onscene.tv
Multiple Cars Destroyed After Hitting Semi Wheel On 91 Freeway | Riverside
12.06.2022 | 12:33 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside and Riverside Fire Department responded to multiple cars that hit a semi tire and rim on the freeway. At least 5 cars were involved and they all sustained major damage, one car sustained major damage on the passenger side and the doors were almost ripped off. It is unknow where the tire came from at this time. There are two semis parked about half a mile up the road but it isn’t known of they were the source of the tire and rim. Per CHP, the tire and rim weight approx. 300lbs. Traffic was backed up to the 60/91 interchange. One minor injury was reported, no one was transported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
