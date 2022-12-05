Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
247Sports
USC has 'a lot of areas to address' in offseason, ex-Trojans QB Matt Leinart says
Following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, the Trojans dropped six spots to No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and faces Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. Despite the Trojans falling short of their first CFP berth, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart congratulated head coach Lincoln Riley on the job he's done in his first season at the helm and says this offseason will be a “big opportunity” to address the holes on the roster.
UPDATED: UCLA Set To Host Four Official Visitors This Weekend
UCLA will host a pair of official visitors this weekend from the high school ranks and at least one transfer...
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
KTLA.com
Quartz Hill H.S. football star badly injured in car crash
A star football player at Quartz Hill High School, Ashtin Dupleasis was badly injured in a crash just hours after a game when he fell asleep on a rural highway with a dangerous reputation. The 18-year-old varsity running back had just left a game in November when the accident occurred,...
AdWeek
KNBC to Lose Chuck Henry Along with 4 Reporters to Early Retirement at End of Year
Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC is losing at least five journalists to an early retirement package at the end of the year. The Los Angeles Times reports that anchor Chuck Henry, “along with veteran reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch, have accepted ‘voluntary early retirement’ buyouts and will be leaving the station at the end of this month, according to three station insiders who were not authorized to comment.”
Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station
The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 unite for Mount Westmore
The Bay and L.A. have united to form a rap supergroup of four icons – Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40. The artists said the idea to come together came straight out of the pandemic. “We were sitting at home with nothing to do. E-40 gave me a call he said ‘Let’s do […]
2urbangirls.com
Lynwood Unified to address racial tension on its high school campus
LYNWOOD, Calif. – The Lynwood Unified School District (LUSD) will hold a school-wide assembly and parent meetings today to address anti-Black graffiti found in the bathroom on one of its high school campuses. School board member Gary Hardie Jr. took to social media to address the issue head-on. Lynwood...
L.A. rapper who bragged about committing COVID-19 fraud in music video sentenced to prison
A Los Angeles-based rapper who bragged about committing COVID-19 fraud in his music video has been sentenced to over six years in prison on Wednesday. The rapper, Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, who’s also known as “Nuke Bizzle,” was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $704,760 in restitution, according to the […]
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
2urbangirls.com
5 Inglewood single-family homes priced under $700,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood home prices are steadily decreasing as interest rates continue to rise. Inglewood is perfectly situated amongst three freeways and in close proximity to the LAX Airport and local beaches. The City continues to enhance the sports and entertainment district by embarking on an ambitious partnership...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The applicant for a five-story, 20-unit multi-family housing project asked the Inglewood Planning Commission to “hold” off on consideration of design review during the Dec. 7 commission meeting. The location of the proposed development is 3209 W. Imperial Hwy in Council District 4. The...
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
An Inglewood father has been arrested for murder after his baby daughter's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
Eater
LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month
Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
scvnews.com
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving the Department, Torres worked in the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office and more recently in the Alameda County Administrator’s Office. “I’m very pleased that Assistant Sheriff Jill Torres is coming back...
foxla.com
'Terrifying' video shows mountain lion P-22 surprise man walking dog in Hollywood Hills
LOS ANGELES - A homeowner in the Hollywood Hills said he had a recent terrifying close encounter with a mountain lion now confirmed to be P-22. Security cameras captured P-22 walking back and forth across the driveway and front lawn. The homeowner said he had just driven into his garage...
proclaimerscv.com
CDCR- California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Captures Incarcerated Man- Who escaped from Delta Conservation Camp
Agents from the Special Service Unit of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) captured Raul Mejia on 3 December. On 1st December, Mejia ordered CDCR Mejia to leave the Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County. At around 5:45 P.M. on Saturday, Mejia, 22, was located in Los Angeles...
247Sports
