Read full article on original website
Related
Gisele Bundchen Stuns In Black Swimsuit As She Treats Son Benjamin, 13, To Waterpark
Gisele proved why she was once the highest paid supermodel in the world as she rocked a sexy black swimsuit during a trip to the waterpark with her kids.
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
Albany Herald
Adam Scott, Naomi Campbell, Aubrey Plaza among the celebrities honoring this year's CNN Heroes
Celebrities and musicians are coming together tonight to honor everyday people making the world a better place. CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Kelly Ripa will co-host the 16th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, premiering live at 8 p.m. ET. They will be joined by more than a dozen celebrities, including supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell and actors Adam Scott of "Severance," Aubrey Plaza of "The White Lotus" and Tenoch Huerta of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who will serve as award presenters.
Albany Herald
What’s in Danica McKellar’s Queue? ‘Barry,’ ‘Grace & Frankie’ & More (VIDEO)
Danica McKellar‘s newest holiday movie, Christmas at the Drive-In, premiered November 25 on Great American Family. But what is The Wonder Years alum watching when she’s chilling at home with her family?. McKellar popped by TV Insider’s offices to share what’s on her watch lists, and it’s truly...
Albany Herald
The 10 Best Gay/LGBTQIA+ Christmas Movies of All Time
Christmas movies are the coziest, most joyful of year-end treats (some of us watch them year-round, and that's just fine), and thankfully, they're becoming more inclusive. The Holiday Sitter premieres on Hallmark Sun. Dec 11 (starring Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa, it's the network's first-ever holiday rom-com with a same-sex couple front and center), now is a great time to round up the all-time best gay/LGBTQIA+ Christmas movies ever made.
Albany Herald
Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for hilarious 'Father of the Bride' skit on 'SNL'
Steve Martin and Martin Short brought the funny as co-hosts of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. The longtime friends and collaborators took part in multiple skits, including a revival of their "Father of the Bride" characters.
Albany Herald
The most cringeworthy moments from 'The White Lotus'
Acclaimed series "The White Lotus" — which explores the lives of affluent guests in the playground of a sumptuous resort and the problems they run into while interacting with the locals and each other — was created by Mike White, who can be considered a maestro of cringe.
Comments / 0