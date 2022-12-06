ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Adam Scott, Naomi Campbell, Aubrey Plaza among the celebrities honoring this year's CNN Heroes

Celebrities and musicians are coming together tonight to honor everyday people making the world a better place. CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Kelly Ripa will co-host the 16th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, premiering live at 8 p.m. ET. They will be joined by more than a dozen celebrities, including supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell and actors Adam Scott of "Severance," Aubrey Plaza of "The White Lotus" and Tenoch Huerta of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who will serve as award presenters.
The 10 Best Gay/LGBTQIA+ Christmas Movies of All Time

Christmas movies are the coziest, most joyful of year-end treats (some of us watch them year-round, and that's just fine), and thankfully, they're becoming more inclusive. The Holiday Sitter premieres on Hallmark Sun. Dec 11 (starring Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa, it's the network's first-ever holiday rom-com with a same-sex couple front and center), now is a great time to round up the all-time best gay/LGBTQIA+ Christmas movies ever made.
The most cringeworthy moments from 'The White Lotus'

Acclaimed series "The White Lotus" — which explores the lives of affluent guests in the playground of a sumptuous resort and the problems they run into while interacting with the locals and each other — was created by Mike White, who can be considered a maestro of cringe.

