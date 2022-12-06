ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

PHOTOS: Carols, cookies and cider warm hearts at the Statehouse tree-lighting ceremony

By Glenn Russell
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago
The 2022 State Christmas tree is seen after a lighting ceremony at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Monday, December 5, 2022. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

MONTPELIER — A bright blue star and thousands of tiny, brilliant multicolored lights adorn a 40-foot balsam as it beckons passersby to the Statehouse steps.

Cheers filled the chilly air Monday evening as children of all ages helped Gov. Phil Scott light the Statehouse Christmas tree.

The tree was donated by Richard Cowart and Anne Winchester of the Northlight Tree Farm in Calais, one of Vermont’s oldest Christmas tree farms, dating back to the 1920s, according to a press release.

The U-32 High School chorus nearly upstaged the moment with their joyous carols and Vermonters scrambled for the free cookies and hot cider served alongside the annual spectacle.

Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Carols, cookies and cider warm hearts at the Statehouse tree-lighting ceremony .

