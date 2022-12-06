Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Rollover Crash South of Hemet ID’d
A man who died in a rollover crash involving an SUV south of Hemet was identified Saturday. Steven Kniffen was a 59-year-old Hemet resident. The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Minto Way and Sage Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Auto Body Shop in Pomona
Fire Saturday damaged an auto body shop in Pomona, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 5:41 a.m. to 1412 W. Holt Ave. had the blaze out at 6:11 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Injured in Rollover Crash South of Hemet
One person was killed and another seriously injured Friday in a rollover crash involving an SUV south of Hemet. The fatality occurred about 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Minto Way and Sage Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said a Lincoln Navigator was traveling at an...
mynewsla.com
Four-Alarm Fire Damages Strip Mall Undergoing Renovations in Long Beach
A four-alarm fire in Long Beach Sunday damaged a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department. “The majority and bulk of the fire has been extinguished...
mynewsla.com
SUV Driver Killed, Three Others Injured in Wreck at MoVal Intersection
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said Friday. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Perez was driving...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Dead in Perris Crash
At least one person died Saturday evening in a crash in the Riverside County city of Perris. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:35 p.m. around Foothill and Orange avenues. The number of deaths, nature of injuries and crash details were not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion Of Setting Fire To Flags at Long Beach Homes
A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fire to flags anchored on the porches of homes in Long Beach. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Police Department. “We...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, 3 Other People Injured in Westminster Collision
Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a vehicle had collided with a series of concrete barricades surrounding a construction zone. The vehicle came to rest on top of the barricades, teetering over an open construction trench, said Cmndr. Kevin MacCormick.
onscene.tv
Multiple Cars Destroyed After Hitting Semi Wheel On 91 Freeway | Riverside
12.06.2022 | 12:33 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside and Riverside Fire Department responded to multiple cars that hit a semi tire and rim on the freeway. At least 5 cars were involved and they all sustained major damage, one car sustained major damage on the passenger side and the doors were almost ripped off. It is unknow where the tire came from at this time. There are two semis parked about half a mile up the road but it isn’t known of they were the source of the tire and rim. Per CHP, the tire and rim weight approx. 300lbs. Traffic was backed up to the 60/91 interchange. One minor injury was reported, no one was transported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Lake At Rancho Mirage Gated Community
A man was found dead before sunrise Friday in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. The body was found around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore Drive, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told KESQ 3 News. The search for the...
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Blythe Residence
Three men were arrested on suspicion of a residential burglary in Blythe, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River station responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 42000 block of State Route 95 at 8 a.m. Friday. According to deputies,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Bystander Shot to Death in Possible Gang-Related Shooting
A woman who was shot in a possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana and died days later was identified Saturday as a 36-year-old resident of that city. At 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Santa Ana police received a shooting report and found a woman in the parking lot of 1473 S. Main St. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. Orange County Fire Authority personnel treated her at the scene and transported her to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Wounded in Carson
A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was...
mynewsla.com
Storm System Moves Into Southland, Flooding Some Streets
Steady rain fell on the Southland Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported Sunday morning that Lake Hughes Road, between Pine Canyon and Dry Gulch roads in Lake Hughes, was closed due to mud and debris on the roadway. The department was asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
mynewsla.com
Woman Critically Injured When Her Car Strikes Two Parked Cars in Long Beach
A woman suffered critical injuries when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The motorist was going southbound in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and hit two unoccupied parked vehicles along the curb, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Road Rage Incident in Maywood; Suspect in Custody
A man who authorities believe was a victim of road rage was killed in Maywood and the suspect is in custody Saturday, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s East Los Angeles Station responded at 8:18 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard, north of Slauson Avenue regarding a traffic collision where they found the victim suffering from injuries to the upper torso, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Pico-Union Shooting
A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Killed in 405 Crash
A man who was killed when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. Thursday to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Juvenile Arrested in Two Armed Robberies
A male juvenile was arrested for his alleged involvement in two armed robberies in Jurupa Valley, authorities said Sunday. On Dec. 8, members of a special enforcement team served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Pedley Road, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. The...
mynewsla.com
Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm
A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Daniel Beltran...
