12.06.2022 | 12:33 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside and Riverside Fire Department responded to multiple cars that hit a semi tire and rim on the freeway. At least 5 cars were involved and they all sustained major damage, one car sustained major damage on the passenger side and the doors were almost ripped off. It is unknow where the tire came from at this time. There are two semis parked about half a mile up the road but it isn’t known of they were the source of the tire and rim. Per CHP, the tire and rim weight approx. 300lbs. Traffic was backed up to the 60/91 interchange. One minor injury was reported, no one was transported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO