Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Actress, Dead at 71

By Devon Forward
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFfQs_0jYXW0Ao00
Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

Kirstie Alley, who burst onto the scene with her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in Cheers in 1987, going on to earn an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance, passed away at the age of 71.

In a statement shared on Alley's Instagram and other social media accounts, her children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed her passing.

They wrote, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

The statement continued: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

True and Lillie thanked the medical staff at Moffitt Cancer Center, where Alley received treatment. She said that, at the time of her death, Alley "was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Alley's children ended the statement by saying, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Shortly after the news broke, fellow Hollywood stars and longtime friends of Alley's, like John Travolta and Kristin Chenoweth, paid tribute to the late actress by writing heartfelt messages and sharing their favorite photos–including some behind-the-scenes snaps from various sets.

Along with her role in Cheers, Alley stunned audiences with fantastic performances in movies like Look Who's Talking, It Takes Two, and Drop Dead Gorgeous, as well as television roles in Veronica's Closet, Kirstie, and Scream Queens.

Most recently, Alley appeared as the "Baby Mammoth" on The Masked Singer this past April.

