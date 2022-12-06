ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

15-year-old shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo. A 15-year-old arrived at a local hospital around 3 p.m., Dec. 9, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. At the same time, officers were sent to West North Street, near the intersection of Elm Street. Officers on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Credit card skimmer found at Allegan County gas station

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A credit card skimmer had been found at at gas station near Plainwell, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Fleeing the police: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The skimmer, which is a device used to collect...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

