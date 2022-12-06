Read full article on original website
South Haven creates social district to allow alcohol on downtown streets during off-season
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- South Haven has joined other communities in Michigan in approving a downtown social district, with a designated commons area where approved alcoholic beverages will be allowed with restrictions, pending approval from a state agency. The South Haven City Council voted in support of the plan at...
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
Dispatch: Injuries in multi-vehicle Cascade Twp. crash
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving serious injuries.
2 taken to hospital after Gaines Township crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gaines Township.
Boil water advisory for Kalamazoo neighborhood
Water infrastructure maintenance has prompted a boil water advisory in the Burke Acres neighborhood of Kalamazoo.
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
Lake Odessa man killed in crash during medical emergency
Police believe the crash happened when 50 year-old Louis Rumsey began suffering a medical emergency.
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
Deputies: Man dead after crash on I-96 near Saranac
A man died after likely suffering a medical emergency and then crashing near Saranac Thursday afternoon.
15-year-old shot in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo. A 15-year-old arrived at a local hospital around 3 p.m., Dec. 9, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. At the same time, officers were sent to West North Street, near the intersection of Elm Street. Officers on...
2 taken to hospital after overnight house fire in GR
One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after a house fire in Grand Rapids early Thursday, firefighters said.
These four West Michigan counties received grants to improve parks, trails
MICHIGAN, USA — Fourteen Michigan communities will see upgrades to parks and trails thanks to more than $1.9 million in Recreation Passport grants. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state funding will be going to 14 communities. Four parks in West Michigan received grants, including Kent, Allegan, Newaygo and Berrien...
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
Victim identified in I-96 crash in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man has died after a crash Thursday, Dec. 8, on I-96, sheriff’s deputies said. Louis Rumsey, 50, of the Lake Odessa-area, has died, police said. A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, police said. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on...
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Traffic stop by Michigan State Police leads to drug, firearm arrest
The traffic stop led to the troopers, with the assistance of a K-9 police dog, discovering methamphetamine and multiple guns and ammunition
Credit card skimmer found at Allegan County gas station
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A credit card skimmer had been found at at gas station near Plainwell, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Fleeing the police: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The skimmer, which is a device used to collect...
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Police track down $300K in stolen vehicles from Michigan properties
The vehicles were found on one property in Cass County and on two properties in St. Joseph County.
