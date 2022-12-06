Read full article on original website
State commission denies proposed contract for Spring Lake manager
The Local Government Commission has officially denied a proposed employment agreement that would allow the town of Spring Lake to hire Justine Jones as its next town manager. The town board voted 3-2 on Oct. 10 to appoint Jones as permanent town manager with the condition that Jones, the Local Government Commission, the Board of Aldermen and the town attorney accept the contract terms.
Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle.'
"We don't want to be one of those people sitting out there with a sign saying work for food, I lost my home."
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
Fayetteville airport unveils $37 million in terminal renovations, expansion
Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its terminal renovations and expansion on Dec. 7, according to a city news release. The renovations include a new entrance canopy; enhanced security screening area; reconstruction of the rental parking lot; Concourse B upgrades; new airline offices and counter spaces; new escalators and elevators; upgraded baggage claim wings; and new administrative offices, according to the news release.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
State Board Dismisses Norton Complaint Against Greene
One of the two complaints against Sheriff Elect Jody Greene has been dismissed. Calvin Norton and Herman Lewis filed appeals against last week’s decision by the Columbus Board of Elections. Norton’s protest stated that Greene was disqualified from office, since the petition against Greene in October was dismissed. Both complaints were voted down, 2-1, by the Columbus BOE. Two members of the local board abstained from voting. “The protest contends that the preliminary court order suspending Mr. Greene from office has the effect of an order disqualifying him from holding office,’ SBOE Attorney Paul Cox wrote in the denial of the appeal. “The District Attorney (Jon David) filed a voluntary dismissal after the resignation.” That dismissal is the only court action taken against Greene, Cox notes.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
Fayetteville residents pushing back against city's plans to install ShotSpotter gun technology
Some Critics worry that false readings of gun shots could lead to false arrests, convictions and dangerous -- if not deadly encounters with the police.
GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents
WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Moore County officials give substation attack update
A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
What we know so far about North Carolina power outage
(NewsNation) — Deputies say a Wednesday incident involving gunfire near a South Carolina energy facility was neither intentional nor related to similar reports in North Carolina. No one was injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday near a Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station, according to the Kershaw...
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
Moore County generator business working to help community
While Duke Energy works to restore power, a local business has been working hard to help their community.
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
Power grid attack: Duke Energy previously fined for security violations, report alleges
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Amid a power grid attack in North Carolina, Channel 9 has uncovered a report alleging Duke Energy was fined $10 million over security violations in the past decade. Two substations in Moore County were attacked Saturday night, leaving families, businesses and schools in the dark...
Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death
SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
