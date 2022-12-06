ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Mills, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

State commission denies proposed contract for Spring Lake manager

The Local Government Commission has officially denied a proposed employment agreement that would allow the town of Spring Lake to hire Justine Jones as its next town manager. The town board voted 3-2 on Oct. 10 to appoint Jones as permanent town manager with the condition that Jones, the Local Government Commission, the Board of Aldermen and the town attorney accept the contract terms.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WNCT

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
northernnewsnow.com

Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville airport unveils $37 million in terminal renovations, expansion

Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its terminal renovations and expansion on Dec. 7, according to a city news release. The renovations include a new entrance canopy; enhanced security screening area; reconstruction of the rental parking lot; Concourse B upgrades; new airline offices and counter spaces; new escalators and elevators; upgraded baggage claim wings; and new administrative offices, according to the news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

State Board Dismisses Norton Complaint Against Greene

One of the two complaints against Sheriff Elect Jody Greene has been dismissed. Calvin Norton and Herman Lewis filed appeals against last week’s decision by the Columbus Board of Elections. Norton’s protest stated that Greene was disqualified from office, since the petition against Greene in October was dismissed. Both complaints were voted down, 2-1, by the Columbus BOE. Two members of the local board abstained from voting. “The protest contends that the preliminary court order suspending Mr. Greene from office has the effect of an order disqualifying him from holding office,’ SBOE Attorney Paul Cox wrote in the denial of the appeal. “The District Attorney (Jon David) filed a voluntary dismissal after the resignation.” That dismissal is the only court action taken against Greene, Cox notes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents

WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
WILMINGTON, NC
qcnews.com

Moore County officials give substation attack update

A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
newsnationnow.com

What we know so far about North Carolina power outage

(NewsNation) — Deputies say a Wednesday incident involving gunfire near a South Carolina energy facility was neither intentional nor related to similar reports in North Carolina. No one was injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday near a Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station, according to the Kershaw...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death

SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy