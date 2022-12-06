ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Day 4: Countdown 2 Christmas with Island Slipper

Honolulu (KHON2) – Royal Hawaiian Center is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers. For the next 15 days we will be sharing gift ideas for all your holiday needs thanks to Royal Hawaiian Center. Island Slipper focuses on making footwear with the most...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Boiling Crab Celebrates its 5th Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways. The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Harbor’s Vintage Offers Unique Shopping for The Holidays

Honolulu (KHON2) – Known for their one-of-a-kind collection of used apparel, Harbors Vintage captured the attention of local residents interested in street wear. Harbors Vintage offers vintage clothing from the 80s-early 2000s, streetwear, and sneakers. “We carry a wide variety of clothing so no matter who you are or...
KHON2

Sustainability Education and Eating Pono

In this episode, Brook visits her alma mater, Punahou School. First, she chats with fellow alum Candes Gentry who created Eat Pono with her 10-year-old son to encourage healthy nutrition and sustainable kitchen habits. Next, Debbie Millikan, Director of Sustainability for Punahou School shares about the importance of environmental education and what their students are learning about local agriculture and local food sources. Lastly, Brook talks with Lydi Bernal, the Oahu Farm to School Coordinator, about the programs available for schools and the impact they have not only in the classroom but at home.
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kenko-Ya

In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Kelly headed to Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center for delicious Japanese food at Kenko-Ya. Kenko-Ya Manager Chris Yuen spoke about their healthy house and the meaning behind the Kenko-Ya Pig in their logo. “Healthy house and the pig represents if there are a lot of pigs in the land then that means that the land is very healthy,” Yuen said.
KANEOHE, HI

