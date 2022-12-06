ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

State commission denies proposed contract for Spring Lake manager

The Local Government Commission has officially denied a proposed employment agreement that would allow the town of Spring Lake to hire Justine Jones as its next town manager. The town board voted 3-2 on Oct. 10 to appoint Jones as permanent town manager with the condition that Jones, the Local Government Commission, the Board of Aldermen and the town attorney accept the contract terms.
SPRING LAKE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Board discusses renaming McDeeds Creek Elementary

The Moore County Board of Education discussed changing the name of McDeeds Creek Elementary School at its Dec. 7 work session meeting. School Board Vice-Chair David Hensley recommended changing the name of McDeeds Creek Elementary School to honor a Medal of Honor recipient. Private donations would be used to fund...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson tours Moore County substation that was attacked

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor:...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police chief search down to 2 finalists

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning. The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. “Currently I oversee field...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death

SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Cumberland schools spokesman: Safety is top priority

Lindsay Whitley, Cumberland County Schools associate superintendent of communications and community engagement, said students and a bus driver were being checked out at the hospital after an accident. Lindsay Whitley, Cumberland County Schools associate superintendent of communications and community engagement, said students and a bus driver were being checked out...
bladenonline.com

LGFCU and SECU look toward the future

RALEIGH, NC (October 11, 2022) — One of the most successful cooperative partnerships in the credit union industry may soon come to an end, as Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) announced this week it is exploring steps to operate independently of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and directly serve its membership.
RALEIGH, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh CEO sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for health care fraud

A Raleigh CEO was sentenced Thursday to more than six and a half years in prison for health care fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tanya Grant, 51, was investigated for a health care fraud scheme she carried out between 2017 and 2021 through two companies she controlled – Carolina Rehab Products (CRP), also known as Atlantic Brace, at 6900 Six Forks Road in Raleigh; and Blue File, at 1204 North Ellis Ave. in Dunn.
RALEIGH, NC
qcnews.com

Moore County officials give substation attack update

A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy