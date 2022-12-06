Read full article on original website
WECT
State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election. According to the NCSBE’s notice of appeal denial dated Dec. 9, Calvin Norton’s protest claimed that the court order that suspended...
Up and Coming Weekly
State commission denies proposed contract for Spring Lake manager
The Local Government Commission has officially denied a proposed employment agreement that would allow the town of Spring Lake to hire Justine Jones as its next town manager. The town board voted 3-2 on Oct. 10 to appoint Jones as permanent town manager with the condition that Jones, the Local Government Commission, the Board of Aldermen and the town attorney accept the contract terms.
sandhillssentinel.com
Board discusses renaming McDeeds Creek Elementary
The Moore County Board of Education discussed changing the name of McDeeds Creek Elementary School at its Dec. 7 work session meeting. School Board Vice-Chair David Hensley recommended changing the name of McDeeds Creek Elementary School to honor a Medal of Honor recipient. Private donations would be used to fund...
ABC presents record $430k check
A check in a whopping amount of $430,828 was presented to City of Clinton leaders from the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board. The entire lo
WRAL
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson tours Moore County substation that was attacked
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor:...
cbs17
Fayetteville police chief search down to 2 finalists
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning. The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. “Currently I oversee field...
'We are Moore County strong': Town of Carthage comes together for Christmas parade
From spending the first half of the week in darkness, to kicking off Saturday with bright lights and spreading Christmas cheer, the Carthage Christmas parade was "much needed," for Moore County residents.
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
jocoreport.com
Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death
SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
WRAL
Cumberland schools spokesman: Safety is top priority
Lindsay Whitley, Cumberland County Schools associate superintendent of communications and community engagement, said students and a bus driver were being checked out at the hospital after an accident. Lindsay Whitley, Cumberland County Schools associate superintendent of communications and community engagement, said students and a bus driver were being checked out...
bladenonline.com
LGFCU and SECU look toward the future
RALEIGH, NC (October 11, 2022) — One of the most successful cooperative partnerships in the credit union industry may soon come to an end, as Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) announced this week it is exploring steps to operate independently of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and directly serve its membership.
wccbcharlotte.com
Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
Moore County power back on, criminal investigation continues
Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said power was fully restored to everyone capable of receiving it around 6 p.m. Wednesday, four days after the substations were attacked.
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Raleigh CEO sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for health care fraud
A Raleigh CEO was sentenced Thursday to more than six and a half years in prison for health care fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tanya Grant, 51, was investigated for a health care fraud scheme she carried out between 2017 and 2021 through two companies she controlled – Carolina Rehab Products (CRP), also known as Atlantic Brace, at 6900 Six Forks Road in Raleigh; and Blue File, at 1204 North Ellis Ave. in Dunn.
Up and Coming Weekly
Residents question whether ShotSpotter gunshot technology is right for Fayetteville
Cynthia Leeks says she thinks ShotSpotter is a good company, but she told representatives of the gunshot-detection business on Dec. 7 that the technology is not suitable for Fayetteville. Leeks was among more than 30 people who attended the first of three information sessions designed to explain the program to...
qcnews.com
Moore County officials give substation attack update
A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
Man charged with statutory rape in Scotland County, larceny by employee in Richmond
ROCKINGHAM — A man with prior convictions in five counties is being held in the Richmond County Jail on charges from both Richmond and Scotland counties. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office allege that 38-year-old Jason Alexander Quick sexually assaulted a child from ages 10-12, however they’re not yet sure how many times.
Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle.'
"We don't want to be one of those people sitting out there with a sign saying work for food, I lost my home."
What We Know—and Don’t Know—About Recent Power Grid Attacks
The lights are coming back on in Moore County, North Carolina, where tens of thousands of people were plunged into darkness after two power substations were shot up over the weekend. But days later, there are still no answers about who might have been responsible for the attack or what...
