Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, Minnesota
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police Officer
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
MPD: Investigating after two cars collide; leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say one person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a car crash early Sunday morning. MPD found two cars at the scene of the crash shortly after midnight near the intersection of 42nd and Lyndale avenues north. Police say one of the drivers died...
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
5-vehicle crash occurs at Minneapolis McDonalds, three firearms recovered from scene
MINNEAPOLIS — A car accident which initially occurred near 45th and Lyndale Avenues led to the recovery of three firearms and two arrests, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. when two vehicles collided and one of them drove over the grass and...
fox9.com
St. Paul man crashes during police chase, left teenage girl unable to walk: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man faces charges after crashing into another car during a police chase, injuring two teenage girls — one of whom is in the ICU and unable to walk, according to court documents. Ryan Joseph Amabile, 33, was charged Wednesday in...
KIMT
Man, 23, hospitalized following car vs. deer crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a vehicle vs. deer crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Cory Berkner, 23, of Mazeppa, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Dustin Kowalewski, 38, of Rochester, when they hit a deer. The crash happened just after...
Woman dies after being shot in Minneapolis; 23-year-old arrested
A woman has died after being shot in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting to 1201 Banneker Ave. N. in the Near North neighborhood at 12:35 p.m., and arrived to find the woman in her 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
fox9.com
Burnsville mayor vows to make ‘dangerous’ intersection safer after multiple pedestrians killed
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Days after yet another pedestrian is killed crossing a busy Burnsville intersection, the city's mayor says she's had enough. The corner of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue has been a problem for years. There were more than 100 crashes between 2016 and 2020, and that is far too many for Burnsville’s mayor.
Boys aged 12 and 14 arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old – one of whom was suffering a gunshot wound – were arrested after being chased by police in Minneapolis while driving a stolen vehicle. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives observed a stolen car being driven recklessly in North Minneapolis earlier this week.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 28-Dec. 5
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 28-Dec. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 29:...
Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe brain injury during training
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A Minnetonka firefighter went from fighting flames to fighting for his life after a freak accident during a training session last weekend.Last Saturday, Tim Tripp suffered a severe head injury when he slipped and fell on the ice, hitting his head on the ground. The routine training session was being held at Spring Hill Park. "Tim's the kind of guy you are immediately friends with. When he walks in the room he makes everyone comfortable, he makes people laugh, his smile is ear to ear," Captain Kevin Hruby said.Hruby said he first met Tripp was when Tripp joined the...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police Officer
In a news release from the Apple Valley Police Department, they state at around 12:12 PM on December 7, 2022, Apple Valley Police officers were responding to a domestic assault involving a weapon when a squad was involved in a motor vehicle accident.
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a driver is cooperating after he struck two pedestrians at a northeast Minneapolis intersection Thursday evening.It happened at about 5:35 p.m. at Lowry Avenue Northeast and Washington Street Northeast. Police say the vehicle was "in a slow-speed turn from Lowry to Washington" when it hit a woman and a man. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.The victims were taken to HCMC and are expected to survive.
Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
voiceofalexandria.com
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
Bring Me The News
11 face charges after being found 'exploring' Fridley sewer system
Eleven people face charges after they were allegedly trespassing in the sewer system under Fridley Monday night. Men and women aged 18 to 35 are accused of gaining access by lifting a manhole cover, and said they were "exploring the sewers," according to the charges. The sewer area runs underneath...
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
fox9.com
First trial underway for siblings charged in deadly drag racing crash in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The first of two trials in a deadly crash in Burnsville that authorities say was apparently caused by a brother and sister drag racing was underway on Wednesday. Camille Dennis-Bond is facing trial first ahead of her younger brother. Her car wasn't directly involved in...
