MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A Minnetonka firefighter went from fighting flames to fighting for his life after a freak accident during a training session last weekend.Last Saturday, Tim Tripp suffered a severe head injury when he slipped and fell on the ice, hitting his head on the ground. The routine training session was being held at Spring Hill Park. "Tim's the kind of guy you are immediately friends with. When he walks in the room he makes everyone comfortable, he makes people laugh, his smile is ear to ear," Captain Kevin Hruby said.Hruby said he first met Tripp was when Tripp joined the...

MINNETONKA, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO