8newsnow.com
Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
A local family is grieving after 30-year-old Marcos Anthony Rocha was stabbed and killed in an alley in the central valley last week. Only on 8: Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed …. A local family is grieving after 30-year-old Marcos Anthony Rocha was stabbed and killed in an...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas business asking for public’s help finding stolen trailer
A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside. Only on 8: Las Vegas business asking for public’s …. A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s...
Metro investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle in southwest valley
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit a raised median, was ejected and then struck by an oncoming vehicle at a southwest Las Vegas valley intersection, Metro police said.
Questions rise about 'gun show loophole' after gun sale leaves two dead
Las Vegas police officer Lt. Robert Price told local media that the investigation is still in the early stages and it's unclear if the gun sale that took place was legal or not.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say 2 shot, killed after allegedly trying to steal AR-15 in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning in which two people were killed. According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Craig Road. Police said in a briefing that...
8newsnow.com
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting
Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley apartment Friday morning and attempting to steal an AR-15 during a private party gun sale, according to police. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley...
Woman shot during robbery in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say
A woman was shot during a robbery in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.
foxla.com
Las Vegas woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self-defense, police say
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police say a woman shot and killed a suspected carjacker in self-defense last month and another suspect is still on the run. According to local reports, on Nov. 19, two women were sitting in a parked car waiting to go into a friend's party before three suspects pulled up in a separate vehicle and blocked their car in.
8newsnow.com
Second suspect arrested for murder after human remains found inside barrel in Las Vegas
A 30-year-old woman is the second suspect in a murder case involving a dismembered man found in a barrel more than two weeks ago. Second suspect arrested for murder after human remains …. A 30-year-old woman is the second suspect in a murder case involving a dismembered man found in...
Las Vegas man returns home to find apartment trashed before shooting squatter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man said he returned from a trip to find his apartment completely ransacked by squatters. Jermaine Pritchett told 8 News Now he walked into the unthinkable as every item he owned was gone and his apartment was destroyed. “They went through everything, pulled things apart, cut the couches, […]
Las Vegas man already in jail for shooting named suspect in earlier murder
A Las Vegas man in custody on charges of shooting at another driver earlier this week was named a suspect in a November murder and was recently released from prison, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas family grieves for teen a year after he’s gunned down
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mother is searching for closure this holiday season more than a year after her teenage son was gunned down in Oakland. Tyrique Watley moved to Oakland in 2021 after he graduated from Canyon Springs High School where he played football. The pandemic shortened...
‘It’s either us or them:’ Road rage led to confrontation that left driver dead in east Las Vegas shooting
A confrontation on the streets of east Las Vegas led to a shooting that left a driver dead, according to a Metro police arrest report.
Second arrest made in finding of human remains in southeast valley
A woman has been arrested in relation to the finding of human remains inside a barrel at a home near Russell and Mountain Vista late last month. 30-year-old Angelica Hudson booked into CCDC on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to shooting in east valley
Usbaldo Zarate was detained by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives in connection to a shooting that occurred Nov. 26.
8newsnow.com
2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus crash near 215, Windmill
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-children-injured-after-las-vegas-area-school-bus-crash-near-215-windmill/. 2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-children-injured-after-las-vegas-area-school-bus-crash-near-215-windmill/. Only on 8: Las Vegas business asking for public’s …. A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside. Burn victims, caregivers...
Energy department official caught on camera stealing luggage at Las Vegas airport, police say
An energy department official was caught on camera stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas this summer, according to an arrest warrant the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
8newsnow.com
Nevada State Police seek help identifying driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A semi-truck struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. 95 before fleeing the scene. The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as 62-year-old Phillip Juskkiewicz, from Cedar City, Utah. Nevada State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. Police said the...
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead in the east Las Vegas Valley, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Tuesday. Usbaldo Zarate was identified by police as a suspect in the shooting that took place on Nov. 26, in the 4800 block […]
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly killing ‘acquaintance’ in Arizona
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a Las Vegas man Monday in connection with the death of an Arizona man he knew, according to officials. Felipe Santaolalla, 46, was identified as the suspect by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Dec. 2 and found by Metro police days later. The victim, […]
