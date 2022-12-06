Read full article on original website
Jolly Ole’ Time At Holly Jolly Christmas Parade
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey and his wife Kelly were all dolled up for the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade as huge crowds lined the parade route in downtown Paris. Led by the Henry County Marching Patriots with the Jolly Ole’ Man in Red, Santa Claus, bringing up the year from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck, some 30 entries were in this year’s parade. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. Grand Marshals were members of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee; Parade Ambassadors were Larry and Kathy Ray; Honored School was Harrelson. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Dresden Middle School Thankful For Lions’ Den Support
Dresden, Tenn.–Dresden Middle School students and gift-wrapping community volunteers are gearing up for the 12th year of the Lions' Den Christmas store. Students will soon be shopping for Christmas gifts using the 'Dresden bucks' they have earned throughout the year. Originating in 2011, the Lions' Den
Come All Ye Faithful To “Christmas With The Madrigals” Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Madrigals will present "Christmas With The Madrigals" Saturday night at the Krider Performing Arts Center. The program is sponsored by Tosh Farms. The performance is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available from any Madrigal or at the door.
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk
Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony Set
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group in partnership with the Weakley County and City of Dresden Mayors' offices, have organized a community event for the residents and survivors of the devastating tornado that impacted Dresden, TN on December 10th, 2021. A Recovery Commemoration Ceremony and Tree Lighting
Air Evac Flight Nurse Achieves 1,000 Successful Patient Flights
Paris, Tenn.–Help Air Evac 123 in Henry County to congratulate Base Clinical Lead/Flight Nurse Traci Raymer for earning the achievement of 1,000 successful patient flights. Air Evac officials said, “We are so proud of all your hard work and dedication to Air Evac Lifeteam and the communities that we serve.” Over the past seven years, Raymer has helped to lead the local Air Evac base, located at the Henry County Airport in Cottage Grove. Helping present Traci her wings are Taylor Holtgrewe, Denis Ericson, Daniel Rook and George Cruz. (Air Evac photo).
Scenes From Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade
Scenes from the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade:. Santa being brought down safely from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck at the end of the parade; Terri Disney of the Marching Patriots; Henry County officials Randi French, Donna Craig, Richie Chilcutt and Pam Martin; The Grinch being Grinchy. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. (Shannon McFarlin photos).
Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday
Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Downtown Christmas Festival, Parade On Rain Or Shine; Activities Moved
But there will be one change, according to Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association: The Crafts with the Arts Council will be moved to the covered parking lot behind First Bank, as will The Grinch and DJ Good News. The Christmas Festival starts at 1:30 p.m. and will include
Correctional Officer Receives Lifesaving Award
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer Sam Mohler was presented with an award by Advanced Correctional Healthcare. This award was given for his actions while responding to an unresponsive inmate at the jail in August. He began CPR and gave care till EMS arrived. Correctional Officer Mohler we are so proud of your dedication and determination. Correctional Officer Mohler has worked for the Stewart County Detention Center for 18 months. (Stewart County Sheriff’s Office photo).
Hazel Woman Seriously Injured In Hwy. 641 Wreck
Hazel, Ky.–A Hazel woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 641 early Thursday morning. Kayla Underwood, age 33, of Hazel was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the collision. Sean Mulholland, age 38, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Henry County Schools Board Honors Tenured Teachers
Paris, Tenn.–It's a highlight every year as the Henry County Schools board of education Thursday night honored teachers who have achieved tenure. A reception was held at the meeting for this year's group of newly-tenured teachers. They are:. Harrelson School: Tandy Rye, Michael Newman, Jade Colley. Lakewood:
